ANDERSON — The 18-hole school record for Lapel girls golf remains safe — at least for the moment.
Despite an early rain delay, freshman Macy Beeson parlayed an early hot streak into a one-under par 70, earning medalist honors as Lapel placed second out of 20 teams at its own invitational Saturday afternoon.
Northwood, ranked No. 6 in the state, was the only team to top the Bulldogs' 329 with their team score of 314. Westfield was third at 333, followed by the 14th-ranked Noblesville (Black) Millers with a 337.
Northwood's Cybil Stillson shot a one-over par 72, the second best score of the day.
For Beeson, it was a remarkable three-hole stretch early in her round that got the day started right.
After parring the first two holes, she made birdie on the par-5 third before chipping in for eagle on the par-4 fourth and connecting for another birdie on the par-4 fifth. Before most of the field had gotten comfortable on her home course, Beeson was four under par through five holes.
"It felt good, I was on a roll and I wanted to keep it going," she said. "But, then I had a bogey on nine and got a little tired on the back (nine), but I tried to push through it."
After making the birdie on five, she became mainly a par-making machine. She would par nine of the final 13 holes, including several tap-in par putts, and just the four bogeys, on nine, 12, 14, and the final hole.
Throughout the round, showing poise beyond her youth, Beeson strode with confidence toward each shot, whether it was after a birdie, par, or bogey. That, her coach Dylan Crosley says, is what makes her so special.
"Her confidence is key," Crosley said. "You've got to have confidence, and she's got it. Every time I see her, she's got a smile on her face, and I like that."
"I just have to keep my confidence up, otherwise I'll get mad and then it's all downhill from there," said Beeson, who has shot even par or better in her last two 18-hole tournaments. "Whenever I hit a bad shot, I just have to move on and forget about it."
There weren't very many bad shots for Beeson to forget on this day.
The same could be said for her teammates as well. Just two days after setting a personal best for nine holes, senior Lauren Lutz did it again, this time for an 18-hole tournament with an 83 and was followed closely by sophomore Chloe Renihan's 84. Freshman Kerith Renihan completed the Lapel scoring with a 92, providing depth that makes Crosley smile, even if he has to coach the Renihans a little differently.
"They're all young," he said. "Chloe, if I walk with her, she's good, but Kerith, on the other hand, does not want me around."
In a match within the match, Lapel was paired with Pendleton Heights, considered the team with the best chance to unseat the defending Madison County champion Bulldogs next week at Elwood.
Lapel got much the better of the Arabians on this day as PH finished with a 366, which was 37 strokes off the pace set by the Bulldogs. They were led by Danielle Tinsley and Ryann Norris, each of whom shot an 88. Grace Wiggins was next with a 90, followed by Kaylee McKenney's 100.
As for that Lapel school record, a 69 set by 2019 graduate and current Indiana State Sycamore Kristen Hobbs? Beeson is in no hurry.
"I've got three years, I feel like I can get it," Beeson said. "But I feel good with (today's) score."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.