ANDERSON -- Lapel sophomore Macy Beeson shot 66 for 18 holes Saturday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
That is no typo. 66. 5-under par. And a school record.
Also unmistakable was her Bulldogs' victory margin in the girls Madison County Tournament, 23 strokes over Pendleton Heights. Lapel finished at 322 -- also a school record -- and won its fourth consecutive county meet and fifth overall.
Beeson had things all her way on a course that was tailor-made for her -- one that played short and not very difficult. And she parlayed her accuracy off the tees and on the greens into a second county medalist title.
"I felt relaxed and was just trying to score and get it close to the pin and make birdies," said Beeson, whose round was a career-best in any competition.
Beeson birdied holes 3, 4, 9, 13, 14, 15 and 17, with a new putter she just acquired Thursday. She had bogeys on 5 and 10.
"I'm just out there playing to beat the course and not anybody else," Beeson said. "Playing good just makes me feel hungrier, and I just want to keep going. I felt good all around today."
Beeson didn't have to worry about anyone lurking because the next best round was 80 -- by Madison-Grant senior Abbie Hostetler.
"She was fantastic," Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said. "She putted well and hit the ball good, and I'm excited for her."
Beeson's score was the second-lowest in the eight-year history of the event. Emily Tilton of PH had a 65 in 2014 at Fall Creek Golf Club.
Lapel junior Chloe Renihan's 81 was third of 28 golfers. Her sophomore sister Kerith Renihan shot 86, senior Sierra Campbell 89 and sophomore Grace Martin 90.
"They went out there and didn't change mentalities after a bad shot or a bad hole," Crosley said. "They just kept grinding and played well, and I'm excited for them."
PH golfers rounded out the six-player All-County roster.
Junior Grace Wiggins led the Arabians with an 82, junior Kaylee McKenney carded an 83 and sophomore Ashley McKenney an 84.
Kaitlynn Shamblin ended at 96 and Ryann Norris 97 for PH.
Also for M-G (third at 383), Nancy Chapel shot 99, Allie Vetor 101 and Allie Hostetler 103.
Tournament host Frankton's 392 was good for fourth. Sydney Dillmon led the Eagles with a 92, then it was Sophia Chaplin (96), Bella Dean (101), Lauren Benton (103) and Sadie Thomas (104).
Alexandria (415) placed fifth, as Chloe Cuneo carded 102, Emma Howe and Kelsey Rhoades both 104, Gracyn Hosier 105 and Jordyn Rordin 112.
Elwood came in at 460, with Taylor Ash shooting 101, Allie Johnson 113, Sydney Tincher 122 and Alyvia Savage 124.
Shenandoah on Saturday captured the Henry County Tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course in New Castle, with Raider Katie Craig's 80 good for medalist honors.
Rachel Soden (98) was third, and her other Raider teammates -- Elena Fries, Kat Perry and Brandy Smith -- all were All-County by being in the top six.
