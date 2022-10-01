CARMEL — “Today, we’re playing for fun.”
Those were the words of Nikia Beeson as her daughter, Macy, warmed up on a brisk Saturday morning prior to the second round of the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals. The hopes of taking home a third straight championship had been extinguished in Friday’s first round thanks to the Lapel senior’s uncooperative putter as well as a talented field being led by a low-scoring freshman from Columbus North.
Enjoyment was the goal Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club, and while it still wasn’t Beeson’s day in terms of scoring, she was able to smile throughout her final round as a Bulldog.
“Yesterday, I could say that I felt the pressure here. I’m known here, and I’m supposed to play pretty well,” she said. “I talked to my mom last night about how this was my last (round), and I needed to just go out and have fun.”
Her patented lefty swing and determined look are prominently featured on the program cover for the 50th annual girls golf state finals, and Beeson put up her second round of 83 in as many days to finish at 166 (+22) and tie for 32nd overall.
The last two years saw Beeson have to wait on the final competitors to finish to see if her one-stroke leads would hold, which they did. There was no such drama Saturday as freshman Ava Bunker of Columbus North shot a 1-over par 73 to finish 2-under for the championship and claim the title by a whopping nine strokes over sophomore Ashley Kirkland of Castle.
Carmel, meanwhile, overcame a three-shot deficit to take the team title over Center Grove and Castle.
While Beeson’s Friday round was highlighted by three birdies, there were no red numbers on her card Saturday. She recorded just one double-bogey as opposed to the five she posted Friday when on one hole she had three separate putts lip out after finding the green in regulation.
“I tried. I grinded. I just couldn’t get it going,” she said.
“She fought,” Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said. “The flatstick wasn’t working, but she had fun.”
Starting on the back nine, Beeson parred five of the first nine holes but made par on just three of the front nine holes as she grew more emotional as the round was nearing conclusion.
Crosley found a way to bring the smile back as she waited to tee off on her final hole.
“I thought she was going to break down in the No. 9 tee box, but we just joked around,” he said. “She’s a grinder. She’s the best. We were talking about the golf outing we’re having tomorrow for girls basketball, and she’s planning on having fun tomorrow.”
Beeson has been Madison County medalist four times while leading the Bulldogs to the team title all four years. As a freshman, she helped Lapel make the state finals as a team for the first time, where Beeson tied for 13th, before winning sectional, regional and state championships as a sophomore and repeating as state medalist a year ago.
She has no regrets about the way her four years at Lapel have played out.
“I’m proud of myself. I’ve worked hard and practice every day,” she said. “Walking away, I’m pretty proud of myself, and I think my town is proud of me as well. If I could, I would have loved to shoot lower, but you can’t really change that now. Four state championships would have been something, but just getting here four times is crazy.
“Not everyone gets to do that.”