ELWOOD — While most expected this year’s girls Madison County golf championship to be closely contested, it turned out to be more of the same Lapel dominance as has come to be almost traditional.
Behind a historic 70 from two-time state champion Macy Beeson and a pair of personal bests from her supporting cast, Lapel posted a 358 to better Frankton by 30 strokes and claim a sixth consecutive team county title on a wet Saturday afternoon at the Elwood Golf Links.
It was also the fourth individual county medalist award in as many tries for Beeson and her third straight finish in red numbers. She is the first four-time Madison County medalist since Anderson’s Morgan Nadaline completed the career sweep in 2013.
“I’m sad that it’s over,” Beeson said. “Thinking about not playing this anymore makes me sad.”
Anderson coach Joe Nadaline said the biggest comparison between Beeson and his daughter — who is now working for the PGA in Virginia — is their work ethic.
“That’s how progression goes,” he said. “She’s kind of taken the mantle for Madison County golf. She’s a great player and a good person. … They just grind. The similarities are that they play all the time.”
Lapel’s No. 2 player, Grace Martin, rolled in a birdie on her final hole — the par-4 third — to close with an 86, eclipsing her personal best by three strokes while Rosemary Likens from the No. 3 spot shot a 90 to also reach a new career low. Elly Curry added a 112 to close out the Lapel scoring while Chloe Sasser added a 133 for Lapel coach Dylan Crosley, who won his fourth straight county title on the eve of his birthday.
“I’m proud of them,” he said. “It was a proud moment. It’s been a struggle for the first couple weeks, but now (Beeson) is starting to get her groove on. I think this is where it comes back to her. It’s a fantastic four years.”
“I’m just glad I could finish strong for my senior year at my last county,” Martin said. “It takes patience, but I just kept swinging.”
Beeson, Martin and Likens earned All-County honors alongside Chloe Wenger of Frankton with a 77, her teammate Hannah Cain with a 90 and Skylar Baldwin of Pendleton Heights, who tied Martin for third place overall with her 86.
Beeson, who battled some mental fatigue earlier in the season, seems to be very much back on track. She is 4-under par in her last three outings and is focused on her next big goal, which is defending her state championship.
“I have a few things to work on between now and then,” she said.
“Winning this and getting back on track, she’s hitting her driver well,” Crosley said. “It’s fun to see. She’s got her groove back.”
Wenger’s round started rather inauspiciously with a triple-bogey on her opener, the par-four fourth hole. But the foreign exchange student from Switzerland toured the remainder of the Elwood course at 3-over par to finish as runner-up.
In just its fifth year as a program, it was the best Madison County finish ever for the Eagles who finished at 388. In addition to Wenger’s and Cain’s rounds, Bella Dean shot a 100, and Lily Hall added a 120 while Launa Hamaker came in with a 127.
Baldwin’s All-County performance led the Arabians to a third-place finish with a 400 as the team score. Addison Summerall and Audrey Jenkins each fired a 103, and Kelsey Day added a 108 to complete the team total. Zoe Lawrence finished with a 113.
Elwood was fourth as a team with a 462, led by Ellie Laub’s 105. Alyvia Savage added a 113, Chloe Staggs a 117 and Emma Alvey and Yzabelle Ramey each finished at 127 for the Panthers.
Alexandria was hampered by the withdrawal of its No. 1 player, Cali Crum, due to illness after the first stoppage in play and placed fifth. Rylie Kellams led the Tigers with a 99, followed by a 118 for Lily Harpe, a 123 from Brynley Dowdens and a 131 for Victoria Gosnell for a 471 team score.
Nadaline’s Indians had two players, so did not post a team score. Lilly Grimes shot a 128, and Lizzi Horton came in at 129.