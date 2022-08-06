CARMEL – Two-time state champion Macy Beeson shot an 82 Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club for the IHSAA Fall Preview.
The Lapel senior became the first individual ever to be invited to the state championship preview. After a unanimous vote by the committee, the rules were amended to allow Beeson to participate.
Despite shooting consecutive bogeys to open the event, she earned a birdie on the par-5 third hole to bring her score to +1.
“They invited her because she’s a back-to-back state champion and she’s been pretty consistent the last couple years,'' Macy’s father Ryan Beeson said. “I think it's fantastic. She has been playing golf since 5 years old, and that's pretty much all she knows, and she loves the game. It's fun to watch her grow and do what she does.”
Prairie View is one of Beeson’s favorite courses to play, which is understandable considering she successfully defended her state title last fall. Representing her family, school and community is the motive for her to humbly remain focused and willing to improve.
“It's super cool. I’m really appreciative of Carmel letting me come and play because individuals have not been able to come here,” Macy Beeson said.
Lapel head coach Dylan Crosley acknowledged only two girls have ever won three straight state titles. One of his main goals is for Macy to become the third to do so.
“She’s fighting through every shot, one shot at a time,” Crosley said. "Her putting is her go-to, so if her flat stick is on point, then it will be a good round."
Beeson earned a second birdie on the par-4 eighth hole which included a blast from the bunker that landed a couple feet from the hole.
“Her putting has been really good, and she’s always been good with the wedges around the green,” Ryan Beeson said. “That's probably her strength is the wedges. You saw that it was every bit of a 45-yard bunker shot, and it landed 2 feet from the hole. That's how you win these tournaments.”
With humidity increasing the feel of the temperature to over 100 degrees, Beeson began to fade in the final six holes of the invitational.
“You can take a lot away from my performance, but I had a lot of fun out there with my coaches,” Beeson said.
Beeson struggled on the par-5 13th hole and the par-4 14th hole as she shot consecutive double bogeys. She strived to compete but finished with a bogey on three of the final four holes and tied for 23rd place.
“I'm really focusing on doing it for myself during the tournaments this summer," Macy Beeson said. "I was out there doing it for other people, and I wasn't enjoying myself. So coming out here and having fun really worked for me.”
Beeson admitted to being undecided on any college commitments just yet but did note she probably would want to stay local. With an exceptional amount of family in attendance to support the reigning champion, Beeson aims to become the third woman to ever win three state IHSAA titles in a row.