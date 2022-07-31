Rarely does an athlete have an opportunity to be the first in a century — or in this case, a millennium — to accomplish something extraordinary.
But that is just the rarefied air Lapel senior Macy Beeson can reach this fall if she were to win a third consecutive IHSAA state golf championship. In the nearly 50 years of the tournament, it has only been accomplished twice -- last by Leigh Anne Hardin of Martinsville from 1997-99.
Beeson will also look to complete a four-year sweep as Madison County medalist, and Lapel looks to continue its team domination of the event after winning the last five in a row.
While Beeson may be the headliner once again, she will not be the only talented player on area links this fall.
Junior Addy Gick and senior Kaitie Denney lead a Daleville team that graduated no players from last year’s regional qualifying team while Madison County runners-up Pendleton Heights will look to close the gap on Lapel. Frankton and Shenandoah are expected to challenge for their conference titles while Alexandria and Elwood return plenty of experience for this fall.
Here is a glance at the area golf teams as the season gets started with the Arabians playing at the Plainfield Invitational on Monday:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Bruce Johnson (6th season); 2021: 8-5; Key Losses: Chloe Cuneo (Individual Central Indiana Conference champion), Katelyn Harpe, Jordyn Rardin; Key Returning Players: Cali Crum, Rylie Kellums; Newcomers to Watch: Lily Harpe, Jalee Stansberry
Season Outlook: “I am looking for Cali and Rylie for leadership as we are young, but I see everyone willing to work hard and improve,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, we can surprise some people as we go thru the year."
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Joe Nadaline
Season Outlook: Nadaline is unsure if Anderson will have any players this season until later this week.
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Joe Rench (13th season); 2021: 12-3, Mid-Eastern Conference champions, advanced to regional; Key Loss: Julia Wild Key; Returning Athletes: Addy Gick, Kaitie Denney, Olivia Reed, Ava Capes; Newcomer to Watch: Alyssa Richmond; Potential Breakout: Capes
Season Outlook: “We have four returning (players) with varsity experience just working on trying to be more confident in themselves and improving every day,” Rench said. “Looking for Addy Gick to improve on a great season last year who was all-county, all-conference, winning the Monroe Central invitation and finished third individually in sectional. Also Kaitie Denney had a great season last year earning all-county and all-conference. Ava Capes earned all-county and all-conference last season, and Olivia Reed earned all-conference last year.”
ELWOOD
Co-Head Coaches: Will Dailey and Tom Austin (1st season); Key Losses: Taylor Ash; Key Returning Athletes: Alyvia Savage, Ellie Laub, Chloe Staggs, Emma Alvey; Newcomers to Watch: Yzabelle Ramey; Potential Breakout: Laub, Ramey
Season Outlook: “(The goal is) to improve upon last season’s record, help each returning athlete raise their performance expectations (and) most importantly enjoy the process and have fun,” Dailey said in an email.
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Jeff Bates (5th season); 2021: CIC Runner-up; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Players: Bella Dean, Hannah Cain, Launa Hamaker, Lily Hall, Delaney Waterman, Kylie Tomlinson; Newcomer to Watch: Maddie Benton; Potential Breakout: Hamaker
Season Outlook: “The Eagles have 16 varsity and JV players this season,” Bates said in an email. “We have high hopes for this season. The Frankton golf future looks bright.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: Dylan Crosley (5th season); 2021: 14-1, Madison County champions; Macy Beeson, state champion; Key Losses: Chloe Renihan, Kerith Renihan; Key Returning Players: Beeson, Grace Martin, Rosemary Likens; Potential Breakout: Martin, Likens
Season Outlook: “This year will be a fun year as we will send off Macy and Grace at the end of the season,” Crosley said. “I look forward to developing our incoming freshman and just having fun throughout the year. It will be tough, but as long as we have fun that is all that matters. I look forward to our season and to the postseason.”
MADISON-GRANT
No information provided.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Hilary Slick (7th season); 2021: 13-3; Key Losses: Grace Wiggins, Kaylee McKenny, Ashley McKenny; Key Returning players: Zoe Morris, Audrey Jenkins, Skylar Baldwin, Kelsey Day, Addison Nichols, Zoe Lawrence, Leila Reef, Addison Summerall; Newcomers to Watch: Morgan Bricker, Olivia Haugh, Claire Bowman; Potential Breakout: Jenkins, Day, Summerall, Baldwin
Season Outlook: “(The) team goal is to challenge Lapel for (Madison) county and win conference,” Slick said. “(I’m) looking forward to a great season.”
SHENANDOAH
Head coach: Joe Bennett (3rd season); 2022: 5-8; Key Losses: Brandy Smith, Sophie Garrett, Karlie Cooper, Josey Day; Key Returning Players: Carly Chandler, Ryleigh Flynn, Maddy Lewis, Elayna Tyler, Maddie Shelton; Newcomers to Watch: Ashley Zody, Marissa Fadely, Kylee Lutes, Audrey Cooper, Natalie Michael
Season Outlook: “We have a chance to be really competitive in our conference, county and as part of our new sectional at Greenfield,” Bennett said. “I am excited about our potential and to watch the girls improve as the season progresses. Senior Carly Chandler has really had a good summer of golf and has improved each year. We have great girls who come from great families and represent the Shenandoah community extremely well.”