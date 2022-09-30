CARMEL — A rollercoaster of a day for Lapel’s Macy Beeson has made a third straight state golf championship unlikely.
Beeson finished at 11-over par with an 83 to finish the first round in a tie for 30th place at Prairie View in Carmel on Friday evening.
But it may have been the first-round performance from a freshman that has made a state title difficult to imagine for any other player in the field.
Freshman Ava Bunker from Columbus North is the only player in red numbers after the first round at 69 (-3) following a day that included five birdies and just two bogeys. She birdied three of the four par-3 holes and finished one stroke off the 18-hole record for state final rounds at Prairie View.
Beeson started both the front-nine and the back with birdies — among the three she recorded on the day. But, those highlights were offset by an uncharacteristic five double-bogeys — including back-to-back on 14 and 15 — and four bogeys.
She will enter the final round 14 strokes off the torrid pace being set by Bunker. Lapel regional champion Caroline Whallen finished at 78 (+6) and is nine shots off the lead. Another freshman — Ava South of Batesville — is currently in second place after a 74 (+2) Friday.
Beeson finished in a tie for 13th as a freshman before claiming the last two state titles. She was 10-over par as a freshman, 2-over as a sophomore and finished even as a junior, winning her two championships by one stroke each year.
Center Grove is the team leader at +32 and holds a three-stroke lead over Carmel with Castle and Culver Academies tied for third, eight shots back.
The second round will be held Saturday morning at Prairie View.