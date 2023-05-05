PENDLETON — From execution to frustration to elation.
On Friday night, the Pendleton Heights baseball team experienced a rollercoaster of emotions at Bill Stoudt Field, facing a potential third straight loss.
In the end, however, the seniors found a way.
Down 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and Class 2A No. 10 Shenandoah (13-2) a heartbeat away from extending its win streak to 12 consecutive, the Arabians’ comeback fell on senior Alex Begley with the bases loaded, and he delivered.
The rally was sparked by a hit by pitch that put senior Spencer Leppink on base, followed by a clutch single by senior Nate Gilmet, which turned around his night, before the Raiders intentionally walked senior Ricky Howell.
Begley, who was robbed of a lead-off hit with a sliding catch in centerfield a frame earlier, dropped a single into right-center in the seventh to hand the Arabians a much-needed, walk-off 6-5 victory.
“I really wanted to see a fastball because that’s the best pitch to hit, and I got one,” Begley said. “I was a little nervous, a little dink and he was coming. I thought he might get it, but he didn’t, thank God.”
Instead, the Arabians (9-8) got to Begley, dogpiling atop him to cap a tough, yet rewarding conclusion to the week.
“They needed this win. We talk about going through the season in spurts. We try to win the week, and if we can win two out of three each week, then that’s good. We didn’t have the chance to do that this week, so we wanted to salvage the week,” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “If we play in the moment, then we could, and I think that’s what we did today.”
The first order was contending with Raiders’ ace and Louisville commit Collin Osenbaugh, who struck out 10 batters, walked two and allowed three hits in four innings.
The Arabians worked a double by Leppink (1-for-1) in the bottom of the first, and he scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
In the bottom of the third, a two-run double by Howell (1-for-3) gave PH a 3-0 lead before a throwing error on a Begley grounder plated Howell to make it 4-0.
The Raiders had two errors, including a non-consequential one in the fourth, but it elevated Osenbaugh’s pitch count and chased him prior to the fifth inning.
“That was a solid outing by Collin,” Raiders coach Ryan Painter said. “If we pick up the baseball behind him, then that might be a different outcome, but we’re not going to make excuses. That’s the way baseball is, and it just didn’t fall our way today.”
The Raiders struggled to catch up early on, as PH deployed a new pitcher through the first five frames.
Jameson Walford started the chain that was continued by Aidan Davis, Jackson Ragan, Jacob Garner and Colton Frank. The five-man group posted five strikeouts, one walk and two hits.
“The guys we had come in through the first five innings, especially, just really came out and did their jobs. They threw strikes, kept them off balance and induced weak contact. A majority of those guys were sophomores and juniors, so that was really encouraging,” Vosburgh said. “They came out and enjoyed it.”
The Raiders finally broke up the shutout bid in the top of the sixth against Leppink, working back-to-back walks while scoring their first run via an RBI-groundout by Dylan McDaniel (1-for-4).
A fielding error made it 4-2 with two outs. Gabe Lowder blasted his first home run of the season to deadlock the game before Jalen Jordan entered in relief and ended the rally with a strikeout, stranding two runners that reached base on walks.
“We were up 4-0, and then suddenly it was 4-4, but we still had two innings,” Gilmet said. “We’ve gotten better this year, when we’re tied or down, to fight back and not just give up, which is what we did there.”
The Arabians faced a 5-4 deficit entering their final at-bat after McDaniel laced a two-out, RBI double to left-center field.
Carson Brookbank, who relieved Osenbaugh, kept the Arabians at bay, but once he grazed Leppink with an inside pitch, the momentum shifted. Brookbank went 2 2/3 innings with four hits allowed, a walk and a strikeout.
“That was good to see. Having our sophomores and juniors have their moments on the mound for the first five innings, and then Spencer, who didn’t have a great sixth inning, was able to get that HBP,” Vosburgh said. “He could have easily carried that inning over.”
Gilmet’s seventh-inning single erased his three-strikeout performance up to that point, and the Raiders played the percentages by walking Howell.
“I don’t think it would have mattered who was coming up in that situation. When you have two outs and you have a runner at second and third, we’re going to put the guy on first base just so we can load the bases up and get a force out at any bag,” Painter said. “Hats off to the kid for hitting a single.”
Begley (1-for-4) knew there was more than a win at stake with the Arabians dropping five of their last six games, including getting swept by Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Greenfield-Central this week.
“We’ve been in a lull the past couple of weeks, and a win like that is huge for us, just for morale,” Begley said. “They had a D-I guy on the mound, and we got him out early. We did what we did, and we won. It’s awesome.”
Up next, the Arabians return to HHC play Tuesday at home to open their two-game series with New Palestine, while Shenandoah travels to Anderson on Monday.