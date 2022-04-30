ANDERSON -- An Anderson baseball team that has scored runs in bunches received a bitter taste of its own medicine Saturday.
The Indians bumbled their way to 10-2 and 13-6 defeats against Logansport, in which Anderson did little to help its cause by committing 11 errors on the day.
Anderson (9-7) went in with a three-game win streak and an average of 12 runs per game, but both went out the window against the Berries (12-7), who also shut down the Indians in a couple of sustained stretches.
The only other time Anderson allowed double digits was in an 11-10 win over Alexandria, but Saturday four Indian pitchers could not contain the Berries, who slugged their way to 26 hits (17 in the second game).
Anderson reverted to the ways of its last defeat the Saturday before, when it was charged with four errors in Game 1 against Connersville. This time, the Indians opened with five miscues -- four in the first three innings and four throwing.
Those resulted in five unearned runs by the Berries, one in the second inning and three in the sixth.
Four of the earned runs came off a pair of home runs by Grayson Long (who went 4-for-4 in each game). Those were a three-run blast in the third that made it 5-0 and a two-out solo shot an inning later, which gave Logansport a seven-run cushion.
Anderson got two runs back in the last of the fourth, with Linkin Talley's leadoff single the lone hit. Talley scored when Kairo Parks reached on a two-base error and DJ Howells grounded to short, with Connor Stephenson (walked) coming home on the play.
The Indians, though, went down in order in their final three at-bats, with no balls leaving the infield and two batters striking out.
Parks' single in the second was Anderson's only other hit, and he was picked off first. The Indians had just seven base runners.
Jacob Lee started and allowed six runs, six hits and two walks, and Carter Hunt gave up three hits and three walks in three innings. Dontrez Fuller pitched a scoreless seventh with a walk.
Aside from a 4-for-4 game from Lee and a four-run first inning, the nightcap resulted in more misery for Anderson.
Logansport matched the Indians' first with four in the second (the Berries sent 10 men to the plate), and added three the next frame. The Indians committed three errors in that stretch, and three of the runs were unearned.
Starter Parks (nine hits allowed) gave way to Conner Stump in the fourth, and Stump fared no better.
The Berries got a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth, the latter aided by another pair of Indian errors.
As in Game 1, the Indians had another cold streak in the second contest. They went out 1-2-3 in the second and third, and Lee became the next base runner with a one-out double in the fourth.
Talley's RBI double put Anderson ahead in the first, Parks drove Talley home with a single and Howells followed with a single that pushed Stephenson across. Parks scored on a throwing error on a double-steal in which Parks broke for third and Howells for second.
Anderson scored two in the seventh, as Jamel Hamilton hit into a fielder's choice in which Lee came home and Riley Inglis (who had singled) scored on a passed ball.
Lee, besides his double, hit three singles. Talley went 3-for-4, with a double and two singles, and Howells had two singles. The Indians ended with 11 hits.
Anderson and Logansport are North Central Conference schools, but this did not count in the conference standings because only intra-division games count (Anderson is in the East and Logansport the West).
The Indians have an NCC home-and-home set next, at Muncie Central on Monday and home to the Bearcats on Tuesday. The conference tournament will be played the next two Saturdays.