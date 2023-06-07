INDIANAPOLIS – A big part of the show as the Indiana All-Stars took on the Junior All-Stars at Cathedral High School was highly sought junior recruit Flory Bidunga of Kokomo.
He might have saved his biggest highlight for last -- and after the buzzer sounded on a come-from-behind 105-100 victory over the All-Stars.
As they raised the baskets to the ceiling at Cathedral. Bidunga sized up whether he could dunk it. With the rim well above its standard 10 feet, Bidunga took a running start and dunked on a rim angled to the ceiling.
“I just wanted a challenge and wanted to have some fun. My teammates were watching. I just went to it,” said Bidunga, who was asked how high the rim was. “I’d say 12 feet?”
That was a conservative estimate.
Life is good for Bidunga, who is being pursued by Indiana, Purdue, Kentucky, Kansas, Cincinnati and many, many others. Wednesday was a good night, too.
Bidunga had 18 points, 21 rebounds and six blocked shots for the Juniors. The power game is nothing new for the 6-foot-10 Bidunga, who regularly dominates in the paint.
One part of his game he showcased that isn’t as well known is his passing ability. Bidunga also had four assists. He often put himself on the arc and tried to find open teammates in cutting action. Or Bidunga passed out of double teams in the post to find open teammates.
“As a big, I have to experiment a bit, 17 feet, 15 feet, take it outside. I’m working on it and getting better,” Bidunga said.
Bidunga is the Indiana-based recruit with the most attention on him at present. As more schools demonstrate interest, Bidunga is trying to keep it all in perspective.
“I’m looking at coaching style. I want to go somewhere where I feel good and have a good relationship with the coach,” Bidunga said. “I probably (want to choose a school) by my senior year.”
Bidugna was certainly a big draw but not the only one of the Juniors who stood out. Franklin’s Micah Davis was outstanding with 26 points and eight assists. Purdue recruit Jack Benter had 24 points and was 5-of-12 from 3-point range.
“I just keep trying to get better every day. I have to keep the grind up,” said Benter, when asked where the All-Star process fits in with his growth as a player since he already committed.
On the All-Star side, Mr. Basketball Markus Burton of Penn, who is headed to Notre Dame, had 23 points. Purdue recruit Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian had 18 points. Ball State recruit Zane Doughty of Ben Davis had 13 points. Zionsville’s Logan Imes, Notre Dame-bound, had 11 points.
Several standouts were missing on both sides.
The All-Stars did not have Linton-Stockton’s Joey Hart, Carmel’s Sam Orme or Cathedral’s Xavier Booker. Sitting out for the Juniors were Brauntae Johnson and Kanon Catchings.
Hart is being looked at by Indiana and Kentucky, among others, after he decommitted from Central Florida. Hart, who sat out with a toe injury, is visiting Kentucky on Thursday.
The game was tight for most of its running. The Seniors led by one entering the final minute, but the Juniors scored six in a row to end the contest.
JUNIORS DOMINATE IN GIRLS GAME
Indiana’s Junior All-Stars pulled away with a 29-13 second quarter on their way to a 102-75 victory over the Seniors.
The Juniors shot 5-of-7 from 3-point range in the second quarter, while holding the Seniors to a 1-for-8 performance from beyond the arc in the same quarter. The Seniors never recovered.
Five Juniors reached double-figure scoring led by Carroll (Flora) guard Alli Harness, bound for Western Michigan, with 19 points.
Fort Wayne Snider’s Jordyn Poole, who is headed to Purdue, had 15 points. Snider teammate Joh’nea Donahue, a Bowling Green recruit, had 13 points.
Hamilton Heights guard Camryn Runner scored 12 points. Jennings County’s Juliann Woodward had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Both are undecided on their college choices.
Goshen’s Kyra Hill did not play.
For the Seniors, Zionsville Miss Basketball Laila Hull led the way with 17 points and 12 rebounds. She also converted 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-1 Hull is headed to North Carolina.
Miami of Ohio-bound Amber Tretter of Forest Park had 13 points. Columbus East’s Saige Stahl, headed to Indiana State, had 11 points. Hamilton Southeastern’s Riley Makalusky, signed with Butler, had 10 points.