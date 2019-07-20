ALEXANDRIA — At first glance on the court, the 5-foot-4 Lauren Dungan looks like she'd be an ideal back row defensive player or libero.
But that changes when the ball is set for her in the Alexandria volleyball offense.
Possessing a 36-inch box leap, she flies through the air and powers the ball into the floor on the opposition's side of the court.
It's something she did 214 times last year for the Tigers as a sophomore, a season that came on the heels of a freshman campaign that included a memorable clutch performance in regional play as Alex made its first trip to semistate.
She said the leaping ability has come about largely through training to play the game of volleyball as long as she can remember.
"During my club practice, that's something we work on in drills," Dungan said. "It's something I've been working at since I was so young, that plays a big part in how high I can jump."
Dungan, who was recently named an AAU All-American after her 16U team finished third at the AAU National Junior Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla., says her club experience and playing against great competition on a regular basis has prepared her for success at the high-school level. Playing big matches consistently meant the service run she put up in regional two years ago with the match on the line was no big deal.
She had been there and done that, even as a freshman.
"The faster pace, seeing bigger girls, and how much faster it is, that definitely helped me adjust to here," she said. "I can keep up with the pace, and it prepared me for how different high school is to what middle school was. With regional, it was really big, me coming in as a freshman, but I've played girls like this, so I can't think of it as a whole big ordeal. I just have to play my game the way I would in the offseason."
Alex coach Caitlin Foster said Dungan is unflappable under pressure and also credits the club experience with her development of that mindset.
"It doesn't faze her. There's no amount of pressure you can put on Lauren that is going to faze her," Foster said.
There is more to Dungan than being a big hitter. In addition to being second on the team in kills, she was also second in digs (276) and serve receives (373), third in service aces (21) and assists (60) and fourth in blocks (28). She can play anywhere on the court and is productive in doing so.
There is one spot she won't play but not because she is not capable of playing it.
"She had expressed some interest in playing libero after last year, and that's not going to happen," Foster said. "We can't live without her on the outside. She could absolutely do it. If we had two Laurens, we would make one of them libero."
On a young team — setter McKenzie Adams is the lone senior this season — Dungan also adds an important quality for Foster.
"She is a really good leader," Foster said. "The younger players look up to her, and we can tell if Lauren is not at practice."
She enters her junior season more confident than ever, something her recent AAU success has helped with. She believes she and the team can do big things this year.
"It actually made me more excited about this season," Dungan said. "Yeah, it gave me more confidence, but it also made me feel proud. Going to nationals and getting as far as we got, it made me want to push my team in school season to do better, be bigger and play how we know we can."
Foster believes, despite the success Dungan has enjoyed already, she still has much potential to realize.
"The good thing about Lauren, it's now not all about power, power, power, which is where she struggled last year," Foster said. "She's really gotten smart in the offseason. We see her doing things that we've never seen before, and we're like, 'Where did that come from?' She's just refining a lot of things — front row and back row — that are really going to help us this season.
"She's started to tap into her potential, but she can be so much. By the end of this season and the beginning of next season, it's going to be a whole different ball game for her."
