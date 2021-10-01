PENDLETON – Big plays were the story for Pendleton Heights on Friday night in a Hoosier Heritage Conference matchup.
Whether it was Jake Ehrgott crushing an option play, Nolan Souders making a touchdown-saving pass break-up or Nick Trout and Justis Garrett getting big sacks for negative yards, the Arabians’ defense had electric plays in a 38-0 victory over Delta.
Oh, and there were some pretty big plays for Pendleton’s offense, too.
Like a 50-yard sprint to the end zone by sophomore James Malone, a 46-yard strike from Luke Candiano to Javon Cole and a 95-yard kick return by Clinton Miller to open the second half and make the game’s final 24 minutes low-stress and anti-climactic.
But about that defense. The Arabians (4-3, 2-3 HHC) were going up against a Delta team (4-3, 1-3) that had scored 40-plus points three times this season and was averaging 35 points through six games.
“We made some personnel changes, and at the same time guys decided they were going to start tackling better,” Arabian coach Jed Richman said. “We held them accountable. This week was real physical. It was not an easy week. These guys stuck together. They showed a lot of grit.”
All night long against Pendleton, the Eagles struggled to get a first down.
Run up the middle? Pendleton clogged every gap.
Run the option or another play to try to get around the corner and to the outside? The Arabian defense spread out quickly and got to the corner first.
Pass play? The PH secondary blanketed the Delta receivers consistently.
Some of the biggest came in the first half. After both teams had three-and-outs, Van Duyn got the ball back for Pendleton with an interception near midfield on third down.
When the Arabians fumbled it right back to give Delta another chance, Trout and Garrett took turns in the Eagle backfield. On first down, Trout hit Delta QB Kaiden Bond 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage. On third-and-long, Garrett chased Bond as he scrambled backward, and after throwing him to the ground it was fourth-and-26.
Late in the first quarter, Souders covered an Eagle receiver as the last line of defense, and he broke up the third-down play.
And in the second quarter, after Delta managed its first first down of the night, Ehrgott had his sights set on the second half of the option, and he blew up star Abram Stitt to force a third-and-long.
And while Pendleton’s offense was slow getting started, it got on the board first with a 27-yard field goal by Dominic Apo.
That score was set up by the play of Candiano, who ran at least 5 yards on each of three plays and passed for a crucial 10-yard gain after a penalty made it first-and-goal from the 20.
The Arabians came up empty the next time they had the ball before scoring on two electric plays. First, Malone showed the homecoming crowd his speed, busting through the right side of the line and zipping 50 yards to the end zone.
A few minutes later, Pendleton chewed up the clock and picked up three first downs by running the ball five straight times. But when a penalty made it third-and-20 near midfield, Candiano stepped back in the pocket and hit Cole in stride across the middle of the field. Cole sprinted to the end zone untouched for a 46-yard score.
“No. 1, he’s tough,” Richman said of his senior quarterback. “I don’t know how you measure toughness, but he’s as tough a guy as we’ve got out there. He’s undersized, but he’s the smartest guy on the field.”
And then Pendleton turned an impressive 17-0 halftime score into a laugher.
In 15 seconds the game flipped from, “Can Delta get back in this?” to “How big can Pendleton make this margin?” That’s the time it took Miller to catch the kickoff and take it 95 yards for a score.
“We put a lot of time into our special teams this week,” Richman said. “If you watch that kick return, our wedge was set up, and we got on our blocks.”
Apo’s PAT after the kick return made it 24-0, and then the Arabians poured it on with two more scores. After faking a punt to get another first down, Pendleton struck for a 16-yard score when Candiano hit Caden Sims in the corner of the end zone. Then early in the fourth, Malone scored his second touchdown of the night to cap the scoring and send the scoreboard into running-clock mode.
Apo finished the night with five PATs and a field goal.
Malone had 130 yards on 14 carries, and Candiano added 53 on 12 carries. He also completed seven of 14 passes for 130 yards, with three of those catches going to Cole for 89 yards.
