KNIGHTSTOWN — When an opportunity presented itself for Alexandria to play a game at the historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, the Tigers community went all in to embrace the visit to the home of the fictional Hickory Huskers from the movie “Hoosiers.”
Junior Carson Cuneo’s father, Brian, rented the theater in Alexandria so the team could get together Wednesday and screen the movie, based loosely on the 1954 Milan team that defied the odds and won the state championship.
“It was a great chance for them. All of us older people have been here before, but they haven’t been here,” Alex coach Marty Carroll said. “Everyone went and watched Hoosiers, and there were a bunch of middle school players. There were probably 150 people there, so that was pretty cool.”
The Tigers struggled early, even falling behind the Blue Devils 31-27 midway through the second quarter after a 3-point basket by Dawson Fowler of Falkville.
An amped up defensive effort, led by Cuneo, turned the tide, and the Tigers finished the half on a 10-0 run, outscored the Blue Devils 46-20 the rest of the way and rolled to a 73-47 win in their final game prior to Christmas break.
During the half-closing run, Alexandria converted six of eight free throw chances, and Cuneo recorded two steals that led to transition points, setting the stage for what much of the second half would look like.
Cuneo recorded five more steals during the third quarter — Alex forced 13 Falkville turnovers in the period — and the Tigers took advantage in transition to outscore the Blue Devils 24-6 out of the locker room.
The transition offense was an element that had been lacking for Alexandria (4-3) and was a welcome sight for Carroll.
“I thought in the second half we played really well, actually,” he said. “We haven’t scored in transition much this year, but if you steal it with some quickness and advance the ball — I thought Cuneo was, that might be as good as I’ve seen him play.”
Alexandria committed just 13 turnovers compared to 35 for Falkville, which matched Alex’s total in third quarter alone.
Cuneo led three Tigers in double figures with 17 points and made it a double-double with 10 steals total.
“That was huge because we struggle more in the half-court than anything,” he said. “Getting out in transition really helped us.”
Gabe McGuire scored 12 points, and Owen Harpe added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
All told, eight Tigers scored with six reaching eight points or more as Michael Martin and Carson Hall scored nine points each and Brady Gast scored eight with a pair of 3-point baskets. James Ward added six points and led all players with 13 rebounds as Alexandria beat Falkville 50-39 on the glass.
Fowler led the Blue Devils with 14 points, and Elijah Holbrooks added six rebounds for the Alabama school which, like Cuneo, relished the opportunity to play on the famous court.
“It was fun and we watched it last night as a team, so that was really cool,” Cuneo said. “It’s really different. This gym is so much smaller, but it was fun. Even the locker rooms were different.”
He also stopped short of comparing Carroll to Hickory coach Norman Dale, played by Gene Hackman.
“I don’t want to get in trouble,” he said with a smile.
The Tigers will be home Tuesday as they host the Alexandria Classic. Alexandria faces Southwestern at noon with Ritter meeting Sheridan in the first game at 10 a.m. The consolation game will be played at 6 p.m. followed by the championship game.