MIDDLETOWN -- The Shenandoah baseball team has had its last two seasons ended by Centerville in the sectional. But in Thursday’s regular season matchup, the Raiders unloaded on their opponents with a 15-5 victory.
The game did not open the way the Raiders (12-2) may have wanted. Going into the bottom of the third, they were down 3-0. But that quickly changed.
“Somebody started it, and the next thing you know, everybody's rolling,” Shenandoah senior Dylan McDaniel said. “There’s no better feeling in the world.”
Shenandoah finished the bottom of the third with a 12-3 lead. Doubles, singles, walks and errors allowed the home team to light up the scoreboard. In the inning, seven Raiders knocked in RBI. Junior Ethan Loy led the way with four RBI on 3-for-4 hitting. He talked about his performance after the win.
“Just patience and confidence,” Loy said. “… This was a big game and a revenge game.”
But the main key to the Raiders' offense was its ability to run the bases. When a ball was in play, Shenandoah runners did not hesitate to get to the next base.
“They're just baseball smart, and they understand the game,” Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter said. “… We talked about ball to you, ball by you and to be prepared. The same thing goes with base running. … Understanding what you're going to do in that situation, and they're prepared, and I agree base running was exceptional tonight, and I'm proud of our guys for that.”
One thing that has been consistent in the Raiders matchups with the Bulldogs (7-6) has been McDaniel. He has now pitched in their last three meetings. He completed Thursday's win and gave up seven hits and five runs. He also struck out six Bulldogs.
“I'm probably more so happy for Dylan,” Painter said. “Two years ago, he finished the game, and then last year he pitched a complete game and held (Centerville) to four runs.”
With the win, the Raiders have won 11 straight games. But according to Painter, his team is taking it one day at a time.
“We have a day-by-day, game-by-game mentality,” he said. “Whether we have a game the next day or a practice the next day, our focus is on that task at hand and what's in front of us. I think that's why we're able to stay so locked in.”
Even with that mindset, the players have noticed their accomplishments this season and think they can go all the way.
“I have confidence in this team,” McDaniel said. “As you saw today, everybody's hitting, and I'm really happy about it. We're top to bottom, and everybody's producing. As a pitcher, it doesn't get any better.”
The Raiders will try to make it 12 straight when they travel to face Pendleton Heights on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.