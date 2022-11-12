LINTON — The Lapel football season ended Friday in a 60-24 Regional 19 loss at Linton-Stockton, and despite the lopsided score, there was plenty of reason for Bulldogs fans to leave the Miners' home field with smiles on their faces.
First, the fans were treated to one more electric performance from Lapel’s all-time leading rusher, senior Tyler Dollar. To close out his school-record final season, Dollar rushed 36 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns to finish his campaign with better than 2,300 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns on the ground.
Despite the noticeable limp from an ankle injury that has been nagging him for over a month, Dollar kept running — both through and around the Linton-Stockton defenders — hard, no matter the deficit his Bulldogs faced against the Class 2A No. 1 ranked Miners.
For Lapel coach Tim Miller, it was the type of performance he has come to expect from Dollar.
“After four years of that kid and starting every game he was healthy enough to play in, it’s going to be weird watching Lapel football without him again,” Miller said. “He’s a heck of a football player, probably the best I’ve ever coached.”
Dollar’s scoring plays were short — two runs of 2 yards, a 9-yard and a 3-yard run — but between the goal lines, he bit off large chunks of yardage as Lapel (7-6) tried desperately to keep up with the Miners' explosiveness.
He carried eight times for 58 yards on the first scoring drive in the opening period, seven times for 36 yards prior to his second score and his 14-yard run to convert a third-and-4 led to his third score of the first half as the Bulldogs closed a 34-6 first-half Miners lead to a 34-18 halftime deficit.
It was momentum the Bulldogs could not maintain as the third quarter unfolded.
The Bulldogs were forced to punt after receiving the second-half kickoff, and Linton-Stockton (13-0) proceeded to march 59 yards in 17 plays — chewing up over eight minutes of game clock in the process — as Hunter Gennicks scored on a 2-yard run to put the Miners back firmly in control at 41-18.
“I thought that was big,” Miller said. “And that first defensive possession we get a pick and then we go three-and-out with it. Plays like that built up on each other throughout the night, and that’s kind of the difference in how the score ended up.”
Gennicks — the leading passer and rusher for the Miners — finished the night with 204 yards rushing on 21 carries and three scores and threw for two more touchdowns.
Despite falling behind by two scores early in the first quarter and by 27 points during the second period, the Bulldogs did not quit. It was not until the Miners intercepted Lapel freshman quarterback Devin Craig twice in the second half the home team could feel comfortable.
“Our kids kept battling,” Miller said. “We just couldn’t make a play here and there or a first down when we needed to, and it kind of ran away from us there at the end.”
Craig, who threw for over 1,500 yards after taking over the starting duties early in the season, is a central part of a bright future for Lapel, despite the loss of Dollar to graduation. He also showed he could move the ball with his legs as well, and with top receivers Nick Witte and Rylie Hudson and starting linemen Chandler Lowes, Karson Kinsinger and Haiden Scherer also returning next season, there is plenty of optimism around the Bulldogs offense going forward.
“There’s a lot of pieces returning next year,” Miller said. “Quarterback, Witter, Rylie, three of the starters on the offensive line and hopefully this postseason momentum will carry over into the offseason.”
Witte caught four passes for 67 yards and added an interception, finishing the season with 74 total receptions.
The Miners will venture south next week for semistate as they battle Evansville Mater Dei for a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium and the state finals. The Wildcats ended Linton-Stockton’s season a year ago in sectional when the Miners were also undefeated.