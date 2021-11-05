DALEVILLE — It may take some time for Daleville’s girls basketball team to gain continuity, and it definitely did Friday night as the Broncos began their season against Blackford.
The Broncos had far more turnovers (39) than points in a 62-26 defeat, as the miscues prevented Daleville from getting many opportunities at baskets against a more seasoned opponent.
“Give credit to Blackford. They’ve got some good guards. They’re an athletic team and get after it on defense,” Daleville coach Austin Earley said. “It’s just hard to simulate that in practice.”
The Broncos had to go with a couple of freshmen as well as some players coming off a sectional-title volleyball season who haven’t had many repetitions, and that contributed to a sluggish game.
Blackford scored the first eight points while Daleville had turned it over five times, and it wasn’t until 2:50 remained in the first quarter that the Broncos got on the board. Emily Simmons scored on an assist from fellow freshman Trishell Johnson.
Daleville, which had 10 turnovers in the first quarter, did get to within 11-6 very early in the second, but the Broncos gave the ball up 12 more times before halftime, and the Bruins (1-1) were ahead 24-11 at the break.
While the turnovers weren’t as numerous in the second half by Daleville, Blackford exploded for 20 points in the third quarter and 18 in the last.
Blackford saw Olivia Waters score 18 points, Sydnee Morris 16 and Olivia Leas 10.
The Broncos, meanwhile, could attempt only 29 shots and make nine (31%).
Senior Audrey Voss, one of the volleyball players, paced Daleville with nine points, six coming in the fourth quarter. Voss made 5 of 6 free throws and had 11 rebounds.
Johnson ended with six points, and those were all of the Broncos’ points in the third period.
“The scoring, that’s going to come with time,” Earley said. “With the volleyball team having a really good season and advancing to the regional championship, we didn’t have as much time in the gym to get our shot back and get into the offensive flow of things.”
Earley added it will be up to two weeks before the team will be in full basketball shape.
“Coming in, I knew we were going to be playing several freshmen and some other girls with minimal varsity experience,” Earley said. “So I know the beginning of the year might be challenging for us, but in the long run, we showed a lot of positive things tonight and we have some things to build off of.”
Daleville visits Anderson Prep (0-1) tonight.
