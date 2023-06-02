PENDLETON -- When the two were little girls growing up a couple houses down from one another, Kiah Hubble and Bo Shelton often journeyed to a nearby creek to search for crawdads. Outside of their adventures, the two have played softball together since they can remember.
“She is my best friend,” Hubble said. “(She) has been since Day 1.”
While Hubble, a rising senior, and Shelton, a 2023 graduate, have only gone to Pendleton Heights together for three years, their bond has only gotten stronger on the diamond. One of their most treasured memories together came in the Arabians’ regional championship victory Tuesday over Lawrence North.
Pendleton Heights was down 6-3 in the seventh inning, and the first two batters had already been retired as desperation set in for some Arabians. Hubble remembered seeing teammates crying on the bench when Pendleton Heights got down two outs in the seventh inning of the regional championship. Despite her emotions normally running high, there weren’t tears in her eyes heading into her at-bat.
“I had a feeling,” Hubble said. “I was like, ‘I don't think this is it. I don't think we're done.’”
Head coach Rob Davis said when the Arabians went down two outs, he started internally reflecting on the season. However, he knew Pendleton Heights’ leader in hits, home runs, on-base percentage, slugging and runs was looming.
“Just give Bo a chance,” Davis was thinking.
Hubble drew a walk and eventually the bases were loaded as Shelton stepped up to the plate. The Earlham commit didn’t think she would even get the chance to bat in the inning, but when she stepped in the box, she tried to stay calm and focus on putting the ball in play.
She did more than put the ball in play, driving a walk-off grand slam over the outfield wall to give the Arabians their second straight regional crown. Hubble ran from second base to home with her hands on her head, thinking it was the craziest thing she had ever experienced in softball. Davis jumped up and down on the third-base line as the crowd of 600-plus erupted.
“That’s something that happens in a movie,” Shelton said. “It was just amazing. I think we were just meant to win that game.”
Rather than a movie, Davis said the home run reminded him of something he’d see on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays.
“It was a magical moment,” Davis said. “It was one of my most exciting wins ever. It wasn’t our time to go home.”
The game’s starting pitcher, junior Shelby Messer, said she’ll never forget Shelton’s grand slam. She, too, has formed many memories with Shelton through softball, having first played together when Messer was in eighth grade through their travel organization.
Messer called Shelton her best friend and said while that friendship largely remains unspoken on the diamond, the shortstop often gives her encouragement when she’s struggling in the circle.
“I feel like it's completely different if you don't know the people that are behind you as a pitcher,” Messer said. “I have 100% faith in my defense, and I know everybody out there by heart.”
While Davis said the Arabians are like a family, that family shrinks by eight the next time Pendleton Heights loses. Shelton’s grand slam was her final at-bat on her home diamond, but she doesn’t want to take her final at-bat in an Arabian uniform in the first round of semistate.
“It’s kind of scary knowing that it could be my last game. I've known these girls and I've known this team for four years,” Shelton said. “I just don't want it to end.”
Hubble, a Bradley commit, said it’s been hard for her to think about her time playing softball with Shelton coming to an end soon -- although, half of it ended April 11 when Hubble tore her labrum diving into third base against Frankton, sidelining her to a designated hitter role for the rest of the season.
“I cried over it for so long,” Hubble said. “I was like, ‘I’m never gonna play defense with Bo again.’ Now it's like, ‘When's the last time I'm gonna hit or play a game with her?’ It’s been really hard.”
Hubble said while Shelton was upset about the tear, too, she told Hubble to take every moment of the rest of the season in because while she can’t play defense, she can still hit.
“Although it's gonna suck when I play my last game (with her), I know she's gonna do amazing things in the future and for the rest of her life,” Hubble said.
Pendleton Heights (24-5-1) is looking to win its first state championship. The Arabians lost in the semifinal round last season, and this season they’ll square off against Mooresville (29-3-1) in a semifinal contest Saturday at 1 p.m. at Center Grove.
After her walk-off grand slam, Shelton told media she felt no one expected Pendleton Heights to reach back-to-back semistate appearances. She said the drive to prove doubters wrong has fueled the Arabians’ success in 2023.
If Pendleton Heights advances past the semifinal round, it would be the deepest into the playoffs the 2023 All-Hoosier Heritage Conference member has ever gone. To make it to the state championship would be icing on the cake.
“That would mean the world,” Shelton said. “I would have never thought a few years ago that we would even have this opportunity.”
Davis said the ultimate goal as a coach and as a player is to make the state championship. To prepare Pendleton Heights for its upcoming games in near 90-degree heat, he decided to hold practice on Pendleton Heights’ turf football field during the hottest part of the day.
“We got a tough road ahead of us, but I want that challenge,” Davis said. “I want these girls to have that opportunity because they’ll remember that the rest of their lives.”
As the heat radiated off the turf, the Arabians finished up their practice by practicing their home-run trots, the same home-run trot Shelton has taken 12 times this season.
The one she’s taken countless times with Hubble cheering her on.
“I've watched the woman she's become, and I've watched her grow as a softball player,” Hubble said. “Seeing each other grow up and get older through the game just makes me so proud.”