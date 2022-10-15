UPLAND — In the Delta cross country regional, held this year at Taylor University, the girls race to watch was for second with Eagles legend Nicki Southerland expected to be far out in front.
That runner-up position went to Pendleton Heights sophomore Ava Jarrell in almost as convincing fashion as Southerland’s win and sparked the Arabians to a second-place team finish to advance their team to the semistate for the 16th year in a row.
Led by senior Andrew Blake’s sixth-place run, the PH boys will also advance after coming up short a year ago with a fourth-place team finish.
Arabians coach Melissa Hagerman — now leading both PH teams — was all smiles at the end of the day.
“The boys I know had a rough year last year, so it was good to get them back (to semistate) as a team,” she said. “Individually, I don’t think we ran our best, but I’m not worried about it. I’m ready for semistate for the boys.
“Ava ran a heckuva race, a smart race.”
Also advancing as individuals from the girls race were Lapel freshman Sophie Goodwin, Daleville junior Faith Norris, and Alexandria senior Lilly Thomas. Goodwin’s junior teammate Hannah Combs was 30th and missed being a qualifier by .02 of a second.
On the boys side, last week’s sectional champion, Noah Price of Liberty Christian, was third with a time of 15:54 and will be joined at semistate by juniors Cameron Smith and Braxton Burress from Lapel and Hunter Smith from Frankton, who will be making his third semistate appearance in as many years.
Jarrell, who was also second last week, finished in 18:38 Saturday. She was 1:33 off the pace set by Southerland’s 17:05, but was also :52 ahead of third-place Charlee Gibson from Blue River Valley.
Jarrell was content to run her own race and not concern herself with Southerland’s run.
“I know she’s on a different level than everyone else, so I just let her go out and do her thing, and I’ll do mine,” Jarrell said. “I just try to stay in my race and do what I know what I can do.”
Also running near the front for the girls was Goodwin in fourth, Norris in fifth, Hadley Walker of Pendleton Heights in ninth, Jaycee Thurman of Pendleton Heights in 11th, Thomas in 24th and PH freshman Lily Hessler in 25th. Abby Davidson was the fifth Arabian to score, placing 44th overall.
Norris and the Broncos already made history this week as the girls advanced to regional as a team for the first time. Next Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan, despite battling a sinus infection, Norris hopes to make a little more school history.
“I was thinking about maybe not coming, but I think about how much effort I put in this summer, and I didn’t want to risk not going to semistate,” she said. “My goal is to get to state and be the first girl from our school to do it.”
Just behind Price, Cameron Smith was fifth — six seconds ahead of Blake — with Hunter Smith finishing 15th, Burress coming home in 22nd and Will Coggins of Pendleton Heights in 26th.
Additional scoring for the Arabians came from Benson Davis (32nd), Jason Lyst (34th) and Lucas Pardue in 56th.
At the Marion Regional, site of next week’s semistate, Madison-Grant juniors Dylan Hofherr was 41st and Caleb Ewer was 58th in the boys race while sophomore Emma Kelich was 76th for the girls.