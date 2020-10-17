MUNCIE — Both Pendleton Heights cross country coaches got what they wanted at Saturday’s Delta cross country regional and, as a result, the Arabian teams will advance to semistate next week.
With a third-place finish for the boys and fourth for the girls, both will return to the Fort Wayne semistate -- the girls making their 14th straight appearance for coach Melissa Hagerman.
“I was glad we got fourth. It was better than fifth, and I expected fifth,” she said. “I know Yorktown was missing one, and we were missing one of our big guns. I was really proud of Katie (Jones) and Laney (Ricker), being all-regional. That’s a big honor.”
Jones was the top area girls runner with a 10th-place finish, followed closely by Ricker in 13th. Olivia Welpott was 29th, Catherine Dudley placed 34th and Ella Dixon was 46th to round out the Arabians' scoring. One of their top runners, junior Berkeley Lord, has been missing the last two weeks due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols but is expected to be back with the team for semistate.
Other girls teams competing at Delta were Alexandria and Frankton, who finished ninth and 10th, respectively. The Eagles were led by Caitlin Cole, who placed 36th, and the Tigers were paced by Lilly Thomas who finished 47th.
Individuals who competed in the girls race but will not advance include Hope Edwards (37th), Abby Buskirk (58th) and Madison Cooper (79th) of Shenandoah, Hannah Combs (42nd) of Lapel, Olivia Covert (43rd) from Daleville, Abigail Etchison (57th) and Ella Wall (80th) of Liberty Christian and Athena Barnard (74th) from Anderson.
While coach Alan Holden was openly concerned about how close the scoring would be — as well as a lengthy delay in receiving the results after the race — he and the boys team were pleased with their run, led by Avry Carpenter’s ninth-place finish.
Carpenter has not competed since a collapse at the Madison County meet but was strong Saturday.
“(Avry) is what really made the difference today,” Holden said. “We were really concerned about his first meet since the county meet, but he’s just a young kid who likes to go out there and run. He ran real well for his first time back, and he’d had just a little over a week in practice.”
Sean Roan also earned all-regional honors for PH with a 15th-place finish, followed by Kyle Drinkut in 23rd, William Coggins in 27th and Andrew Blake in 40th to complete the PH scoring.
Unlike the PH girls, the boys team will have some company from Madison County as five area runners advanced as individuals, including three from the Frankton Eagles.
Liberty Christian’s Noah Price improved on his sectional placing and came home 12th, which coach Max Weuthrich credited to Price running a smarter race.
“I’m really good with that effort because at sectional he ran 16th, but then we combine with another sectional and he finishes 12th,” Wuethrich said. “That’s really awesome. … I felt like at sectional, Noah went out way too fast with that Fishers pack and then ended up dying off. … This week, we talked about pace and hitting his goal time for the first mile, which he did.”
Frankton freshman Hunter Smith finished 20th to earn all-regional status along with Price. He will be joined at semistate by his Eagles teammates Bradley Lawrence and Zach Davenport, who placed 31st and 33rd respectively.
“We’re excited about that,” Frankton coach Andre Lo said. “We knew we had a chance to get that many out, but Hunter was the only one that was kind of a guarantee, so Bradley and Zach did really well.”
The fifth area individual to move on is Elwood sophomore Jayden Reese, who placed 29th despite running with tendinitis in his foot.
In the boys race, Frankton was seventh while Daleville finished 10th. While three Eagles will move on individually, the Broncos season ends with Ethan Colvin leading the way with a 67th-place finish.
Individual boys competitors who finished their season include Cameron Smith (41st) from Lapel, Dixon Minton (47th) of Anderson Prep, Damaurion Menifee (49th) and Connor King (58th) from Anderson, Cameron Wihebrink (56th) of Liberty Christian, Kelden Coccia (68th) and Sam Hawkins (70th) of Shenandoah, and Zach Rowlett (76th) from Alexandria.
At the Marion regional, Madison-Grant senior Lacey Mayfield placed 61st, and junior Emma Ewer was 67th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.