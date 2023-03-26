Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is continues for the following rivers in Indiana... White River. Mill Creek near Cataract. Eel River at Bowling Green. .Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in many locations. The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations currently. On the Wabash, upstream of Lafayette. On the White, near or just south of Centerton, and along the East Fork White, between Shelbyville and Columbus. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas, particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the main stem rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Anderson. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood waters inundate Edgewater Park. Water approaches Grand Avenue east of Broadway Street Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&