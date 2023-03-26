With baseball season set to begin this week, the area is loaded with talent as well as teams looking to continue recent success and others primed for a bounce-back campaign.
Last spring saw Lapel take home the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament championship and Anderson breakthrough in a difficult sectional field to advance to regional for the first time in a decade.
While the Bulldogs and Indians aim for repeat titles, Shenandoah and Frankton could be teams to watch as they return a large core of players from groups that have come up just short in the postseason the last two years.
Alexandria, Daleville, Elwood, Madison-Grant and Pendleton Heights are teams that appear capable of bouncing back from down seasons.
Here is a glance at the area baseball scene ahead of this week’s season openers:
ALEXANDRIA
Coach: Jeff Closser (18th season); 2022: 12-16; Key Losses: Brayden Bates, Cole Morris; Key Returning Players: Braxton Pratt, Jay Dillmon; Newcomer to Watch: Blake Studebaker; Potential Breakout: Collin Johns
Outlook: “We expect to be competitive, play hard and finish games this year,” Closser said. “We have eight returning starters, all have started since freshman year, to be led by our two seniors Pratt and Dillmon.”
ANDERSON
Coach: Adrian Heim (9th season); 2022: 18-12, Sectional 9 champions; Key Returning Players: Kairo Parks, Dontrez Fuller, Drew Baker, Brogan Waymire, Conner Stump; Newcomers to Watch: Jaxon Milburn, Carter Hunt, Leeland Barritt; Potential Breakout: Baker
Outlook: “The Indians return a nice core of players from the 2022 sectional championship team,” Heim said. “The pitching depth is the deepest it has been in several years and should be key to the team’s success. (These) young men are very hard workers and a pleasure to coach. We are looking forward to competing in a loaded (North Central) Conference and maybe the toughest (Class) 4A sectional in the state.”
ANDERSON PREP
Coach: Corey Scott (3rd season); 2022: 0-15; Key losses: Hayden Hornocker; Key Returning Players: Ben Scott, Julian Tyler, James Hornocker, Landen Justice, Kenly McConnell, Brayden Ball; Newcomers to Watch: Sam Viruquiz, Conner Ring, Landon Clark Brown, Morgan Naftzer; Potential Breakout: Hornocker
Outlook: “Last year we were an extremely young and inexperienced team. We had a lot of players get valuable playing time, and several continued playing outside of our high school season last summer and fall,” Coach Scott said. “Numbers are up and pitching is much improved. We plan to play a more competitive style of baseball all season long and enjoy the moment and build lifelong friendships with our teammates.”
DALEVILLE
Coach: Bob Wilson (1st season); 2022: 4-21; Key Losses: Robert Wilson, Zach Neff; Key Returning Players: Ethan Colvin, Meryck Adams, Josh Wilson, Ayden Ramirez, Jagger Sparks, Zion Bricker; Newcomers to Watch: Caleb Aikin, Bryson Sigler, Logan Leech; Potential Breakout: Wilson, Colvin, Aiken, Sigler, Ramirez
Outlook: “2022 was a valuable learning experience for a very young Daleville Broncos baseball team,” Coach Wilson said. “Returning All-(Mid-Eastern) Conference junior Ethan Colvin leads a hungry group of young men ready to catch anyone off guard that thinks a four-win team from a year ago isn't ready to get back to Daleville Bronco baseball's winning ways.”
ELWOOD
Coach: Grant Sailors (1st season); 2022: 6-17; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Players: Luke Jones, Xavier Davenport, Owen Huff, Jackson Blackford; Newcomers to Watch: Isaac Casas, Brylen Mort, Keeghan Davenport, Bracken Jetty; Potential Breakout: Jetty, Brice Shuler, Keeghan Davenport
Outlook: “We have a good mix of veterans with some youth,” Sailors said. “Most all of our guys are interchangeable parts and can play multiple positions as well as pitch. Same with the guys on the bench. We are looking forward to a great season with the kids putting in work day in and day out.”
FRANKTON
Coach: Brad Douglas (10th season); 2022: 17-10-1; Key Losses: Ryan Spillman, Sam Dalton; Key Returning Players: Bradyn Douglas, Tyler Bates, Chance Bentley, Nate Moore, Jarrett Morris, Joey Wright, Brayden Peters, Brady Carmack; Newcomers to Watch: Riley Inglis, Ethan Stansberry, Wyatt Smith; Potential Breakout: Morris
Outlook: “We have a fun athletic group this year with a lot of potential,” Coach Douglas said. “On the mound, we have a good mix of veterans and youngsters who will compete for innings. Offensively, we have several guys who can swing it pretty well, so with some buy-in at the plate we should score some runs. Program numbers are strong and the talent is good. We are excited for some good weather and to get this season started."
LAPEL
Coach: Matt Campbell (8th season); 2022: 15-8-1, Madison County champions; Key Losses: Landon Bair, Kyle Shelton, Jake Paska, Brennan Stow, Brock Harper; Key Returning Players: Isaac Bair, Owen Imel, Rylie Hudson; Newcomers to Watch: Kai Newman, Cody Baker; Potential Breakout: Quentin Roberts
Outlook: “It will be a reloading year for us, but the transition should go well because of the time our players have invested in the program over the last few years,” Campbell said. “Younger players have a lot to prove on the field, and I am excited to witness the energy and skill they are going to bring to the program. The guys who graduated last year and over the past few years have left the program in a great position, and I expect our current players to be able to pick up where those guys left off."
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Coach: Tab Greenlee (4th season); 2022: 8-14; Key Losses: Beckham Chappell, Tyler Houk; Key Returning Players: Aaron Woodyard, Dominick Thurman, Josh Goodman; Potential Breakout: Goodman
Outlook: “We are young and continue to grow each year as we change the culture and build a winning program,” Greenlee said. “The exciting part is we have started a Liberty Christian league for Grades 1-2 and Grades 3-4 along with growing our junior high program. Good things are to come this year and years to come.”
MADISON-GRANT
Coach: Curt Haisley (2nd season); 2022: 9-16; Key Losses: Chad Harbert, Mason Richards, Braiden Shoemaker; Key Returning Players: Maddox Beckley, Andrew Richards, Teagan Yeagy, Braiden Ross, Gavin Kelich, Max Franklin, Xavier Yeagy, Luke Gilman, Levi Nelson; Newcomers to Watch: Maverick Miller, Tripp Haisley; Potential Breakout: Kelich, Xavier Yeagy, Franklin, Gilman, Nelson
Outlook: “We should have pretty good depth on the mound,” Haisley said. “We need to stay focused and work hard to get the last six outs of the game. We led most of our games last year and gave up the lead in the sixth and seventh innings. We have to find a way to finish ballgames.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Coach: Matt Vosburgh (4th season); 2022: 11-16; Key Losses: Caleb Frakes, Sam Conner, Ricky Howell (injury); Key Returning Players: Nathan Gilmet, Alex Begley; Newcomers to Watch: Ty Frakes; Potential Breakout: Clint Miller
Outlook: “With a large returning class bringing a wealth of baseball knowledge and leadership experience to the table, the Arabians anticipate having a consistent year and competing for in-season and postseason tournament championships,” Vosburgh said. “The Arabians will look to have contributions from across the program, with a number of solid underclassmen having the potential to work their way into the mix.”
SHENANDOAH
Coach: Ryan Painter; 2022: 14-11-1; Key Losses: Jasper Campbell, Hunter Baker, Lucas Mills, Connor White, Clay Conner; Key Returning Players: Dylan McDaniel, Jobe Robinson, Gabe Lowder, Carson Brookbank, Ethan Loy; Newcomers to Watch: Gavin Wilson, Collin Osenbaugh, Drew Fredenburg; Potential Breakout: Osenbaugh
Outlook: “Our competitive goals continue to be the same each year: MEC title, Henry County title and advance in the tournament,” Painter said. “On paper, this is an experienced group with a lot of motivation, and we add some young talent that will compete for key spots.”