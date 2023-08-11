While the realignment of the IHSAA postseason tournament dominated the offseason news, the regular tennis season is about to get underway for boys teams, and a trio of area teams are out to defend championships.
Lapel will seek a decade of dominance with a 10th consecutive Madison County championship but will be pushed by defending sectional champions from Frankton and Madison-Grant.
Both postseason titles were historic as the Eagles won their first sectional since 1995, and for the Argylls, it was the initial tennis championship — boys or girls — for the school.
The breakup of the Anderson sectional scattered Madison County teams to other sites, with Lapel bound for Noblesville, Elwood and Frankton joining the Tigers at Alexandria and Anderson and Pendleton Heights to a shared site between the Indians, Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern.
Here is a glance at area tennis teams on the eve of the season openers Saturday for Alexandria and Frankton:
ALEXANDRIACoach: Matt DeVault (10th season); 2022: 8-14; Key losses: Benjamin DeVault, Tanner Norris, Jesse Lipps; Key returning players: James Ward, Owen May, Spencer Hiser, Brody Sullivan, Jackson Kettery; Newcomers to watch: Levi Neff, Corbin Meeks, Peyton Hill, Jake Bair, Austin Webb; Potential breakout: Neff, Webb.
Outlook: “We have high expectations this season as we return four starters and have a talented group behind them,” Coach DeVault said. “Last year and this year, we are one of the youngest teams in the area. MG, Lapel, Elwood, Frankton are all senior heavy, so we will be growing up quickly.”
ANDERSONNo information provided.
ELWOODCoach: John Kelly (seventh season); 2022: 10-9; Key losses: Jayden Reese, Peterson Pan, Zane Henry, Will Seibel; Key returning players: Owen Hinchman, Beau Brandon; Newcomers to watch: Owen Huff, Xavier Davenport, Isaac Casas; Potential breakout: Anthony Pan.
Outlook: “Our team has high expectations this season with all of the work several players put in over the summer playing in various tournaments in the state,” Kelly said.
FRANKTONCoach: Mark Hartley (sixth season); 2022: 14-7, sectional champions; Key losses: None; Key returning players: Sam Barr, Max Barr, Aaron Hartley, Jon Hobbs, Jackson Alexander; Newcomers to watch: Eli Coxe, Josh Hobbs, Brady Alexander, Jack Harrison; Potential breakout: Ja’von Miller, Eli Birch, Carter Wachs, Braxton Mort.
Outlook: “We have the core of our varsity team returning, so one goal is to match or improve upon our win-loss record from last year,” Coach Hartley said. “It will be extremely challenging, but we would also like to fight for the Madison County and CIC titles. A bigger goal is to repeat last year’s sectional performance and try to win it for the second consecutive time. If we are fortunate enough to once again make it to regional, a final goal would be to play with more confidence and be more competitive in this match.”
LAPELCoach: Justin Coomer (14th season); 2022: 15-8, Madison County champions; Key losses: Isaac Bair, Mason Poynter, Grant Humerickhouse, Jaden Cash, Owen Imel, Jacob Erwin (injury); Key returning players: Shyam Lewis, Caleb Pinkerton, Hogan Bair, Camden Novak; Newcomers to watch: Bode McClintock, Quinn Wilkins, Tyler Cash, Reed Mendenhall, Caden Hood, Bo Brown, Boston Brown, Aiden Gooding, Sylas Griffin, Cas Veldhuis; Potential breakout: Pinkerton, McClintock, Wilkins, Cash.
Outlook: “We’re looking to improve each match,” Coomer said. “We have a lot of holes to fill, but I expect us to improve a ton throughout the season.”
MADISON-GRANTCoach: Tony Pitt (17th season); 2022: 21-5, CIC and sectional champions; Key losses: Davin Barton, Soren Price; Key returning players: Christopher Fox, Clayton Hull, Brogan Brunt, Luke Gilman, Ben Pax; Newcomers to watch: Dalton Gibson, Ty Evans, Jacob Moore, Lucas Richards, Luke Nelson, Lucas Querry, Keagan Brown; Potential breakout: Evans.
Outlook: “We have several guys that have worked on their games nonstop since that regional loss to Delta in 2022,” Pitt said. “The lineup is still very much in question. We have several extremely competitive athletes that push each other every day at practice. Look for Hull, Fox and Gilman to return back in the singles lineup, although the playing order is up for grabs. Finding the right doubles combination is one of my top priorities. We probably have seven or eight guys in the mix for both doubles spots. There are several strong teams we will face in county, conference and the postseason. We are looking forward to the challenge of trying to match and even improve upon last season’s success.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTSCoach: Bryant Beard (first season); Key loss: Sam Bowers; Key returning athletes: Austin Perny, Cove Ritchey, Isaac Haugh; Newcomer to watch: Owen Kean.
Outlook: “I expect us to have a considerably better season than the prior and possibly our first winning season in a while,” Beard said. “County will be a challenge, but I believe we can make a run for it. I know our students will be ready with an improved tennis IQ and sustainable mentality that’s ready for any challenge. With the new tennis facility in town, Community Sports & Wellness and Indiana Premier Tennis, it has made an injection to tennis culture and the consistency of our kids’ offseason trainings.”
SHENANDOAHCoach: John Rhodes (23rd season); 2022: 12-8; Key loss: Tyler Nuzzollese; Key returning athletes: Cooper Allen, Cayson Worrell, William Abbett, Garrett May, Ethan Taylor; Newcomer to watch: Colten Gift; Potential breakout: D.J. Glentzer.
Outlook: “Looking for a great season with these athletes,” Rhodes said. “The group this year is extremely athletic. They all have high drive and determination to win. All of these athletes are very manageable and lots of fun.”