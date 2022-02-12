NEW CASTLE — It took until the 56th and final "ticket-round" match to see if any area wrestler would qualify for the IHSAA state meet out of Saturday's New Castle semistate.
And it was a rather unlikely gladiator, Frankton 285-pound junior Hunter Branham, who got the job done with a major upset followed by another tough decision, and he will move on to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday.
Branham joins Daleville seniors Julius Gerencser (138) and Jackson Ingenito (195) -- who advanced from the Fort Wayne semistate -- at state.
It was not the case for two regional champions. Alexandria's Max Naselroad took a 35-0 mark into his second-round match only to have his career end with his shoulders on the mat, and Frankton sophomore Crew Farrell was a victim of tough luck for the second straight year.
Branham (28-7), a third-place finisher at the Pendleton Heights regional, stunned state third-ranked Dom Burgett of Hamilton Southeastern 3-1 in the opening round, with a reversal in overtime after scoring an escape point late in the third period to tie.
That put the 17th-ranked Branham up against Warren Central's Perris Green, and Branham -- who wrestled well defensively all day -- got a go-ahead takedown in the third period and went on to a 6-2 win.
"Overall, it was probably one of the best days I've ever had," Branham said. "I never thought I'd be here, just starting (wrestling) in eighth grade and putting in the hard work and setting myself up for state."
Branham finished the day with a 3-2 OT defeat to sixth-ranked Mihail Platonov of Westfield in the third-place match.
"He wrestled really, really well today, and he showed a lot of maturity on this level and stage," Frankton coach Courtney Duncan said. "Those were two huge wins against really, really good programs for a Frankton wrestler."
Like Branham, Gerencser was third in his regional (Jay County), and that's how he finished Saturday. Gerencser will return to state, where he was eighth last year at 138.
The 10th-ranked Gerencser (26-3) pinned Omarion Clark-Stitts of Kokomo in the second period of the ticket round and got third with a 5-3 OT win over Allan Maggard of Columbia City.
"I had respect for all the competition today, and I thought I wrestled pretty tough," Gerencser said. "I knew I had to bring my A-game with me today, and I thought I brought my A-game, and it paid off."
Ingenito (28-6) won by fall over Kokomo's Chad Washburn in the third period, and that got him to state for the first time. Ingenito ended fourth Saturday.
"He had a couple of tough matches (early) today, but he found a way to win, and I couldn't be more proud of him," Daleville coach Dalton Baysinger said. "It feels great (to have two make state). It's a credit to the kids and the hard work they put in, both in season and out of season."
Naselroad was ranked ninth at 152, but he was surprised in sudden fashion by sixth-ranked Tyler Jones of Warren Central. Jones in the span of 22 seconds in the second period, reversed Naselroad and followed up with a fall, and that denied Naselroad a return trip to Indy.
Farrell (ranked 14th at 160) dropped a heartbreaker in the ticket round last year, and he had the same fate befall him again. Centerville's Leo Calderon broke open a tight match in the third period and went on to down Farrell (33-2) 10-4
Pendleton Heights seniors Elijah Creel (120, 21-6) and Blake Nicholson (126, 28-6) departed in the second round, and sophomore Jack Todd (132, 21-5) fell in the opening round, along with Elijah Wolf (113), filling in for a qualifier who could not compete.
Alexandria senior Logan Flowers (120, 28-7) and junior Isaiah Fye (113, 30-3) had their seasons end in their first-round matches.
Anderson seniors Andrew Dietz (132, 23-5) and Jawaun Echols (195, 19-12) both exited in the opening round. Dietz has been accepted into the Naval Academy.
Shenandoah junior Mayson Lewis (182, 30-5) fell in Round 1, and sophomore Angel Deloney (120) did not wrestle (missed weight).
Daleville senior Brandon Kinnick (26-5, 145) bowed out in the second round at 145, and sophomore Reazon Davenport (152, 22-10) lost his first match, as did Madison-Grant junior Nathan Knopp (138, 24-14).
The state qualifiers will find out who they'll meet in the first round Sunday, on a webcast at 4 p.m. at ihsaatv.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.