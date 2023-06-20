FRANKTON – Two years ago, it was unclear if Addie Brobston’s athletic career would ever truly get started.
Like each of this year’s seniors, she lost her freshman spring season to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
A year later, she blew out her ACL and meniscus prior to the start of the basketball season and missed the rest of the school year rehabbing her knee.
So the fact Brobston is leaving the Eagles as a sectional champion in volleyball, a state finalist in basketball and as the No. 1 singles player on the tennis team is no small feat. It’s also worthy of her announcement as the THB Sports Girls Comeback Athlete of the Year.
Bouncing back from her early career adversity, Brobston finished with six varsity letters and was a starter for the Eagles’ volleyball team, the top substitute in basketball and the top singles player in tennis.
She’s the fourth athlete to win this award. Elwood’s Olivia Shannon was last year’s winner.