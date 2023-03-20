FRANKTON — Frankton boys basketball coach Brent Brobston has been named an assistant coach for the 2023 Indiana All-Star boys basketball team.
“It’s something you dream about, but you never know if something like that will happen,” he said. “It’s quite an honor to be selected and have the opportunity to do it.”
Don Carlisle of Class 4A No. 1-ranked and undefeated Ben Davis has been named head coach for the Indiana All-Stars, games director Mike Broughton announced Monday.
Carlisle, whose Giants are 32-0 and headed to the 4A state finals, will be assisted by Brobston and Evansville Bosse coach Shane Burkhart.
“I’m really looking forward to working with them,” Brobston said. “We’ve gotten to know each other from discussions here early. I’ve followed both their careers and what they’ve done, and both of them have had outstanding careers that as a coach you dream to have.”
Players chosen to the Indiana All-Stars will play three games in June -- one exhibition game against the Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.
Brobston has guided Frankton to a 239-136 record in 15 seasons, including a 13-12 finish in 2022-23. During his tenure, the Eagles have captured four sectionals (2012, 2015, 2017, 2019), three regionals (2015, 2017, 2019), two semistates (2015, 2017) and one Class 2A state title in 2017. His teams also have won seven Central Indiana Conference crowns (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019).
After sub-.500 efforts his first three seasons, Frankton has posted 12 consecutive winning seasons. Brobston was voted an IBCA District 2 Coach of the Year in 2015, was the North head coach in the 2015 North-South Indiana All-Star Classic and was a Junior All-Star assistant coach in 2015.
“When I coached the junior all-stars back in 2015, it was one of those opportunities that was really neat in terms of working with the juniors at that time,” Brobston said. “I had Kyle Guy, Aaron Gordon, Joey Brunk and that group, and they were so fun to work with and great kids who understood the game.”
He also received an IBCA George Griffith Award in 2017 as a state champion.
“It’s really neat for our community and for Frankton itself,” Brobston said. “I don’t take full responsibility for being named because I’ve had so many good players and good coaches who have worked with me.”
Brobston began his coaching career at Westfield, serving as the eighth-grade coach from 2000-05 and a volunteer varsity assistant from 2000-08.
A 1995 graduate of Frankton, Brobston earned letters in basketball, tennis and track and field. In basketball, he was named first-team all-area, first-team all-White River Athletic Conference and honorable mention all-state as a senior. He went on to Anderson University, where he totaled 1,229 career points and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection for the Ravens.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from AU in 2000. He added a master’s degree in curriculum from Nova Southeastern University in 2005. He has been Frankton’s athletic director since 2017 after working as an assistant athletic director and dean in his first nine years at the school.
The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 7 at a site to be announced. The first game against Kentucky will be June 9 at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky. The final game against Kentucky will be June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Rosters for the boys All-Stars, the boys Junior All-Stars and the boys Futures Game will be announced later.