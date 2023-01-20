DALEVILLE — The final score was not indicative of how competitive Friday night’s Daleville boys basketball home game against Lapel truly was. The line score will say when it fell apart for the Broncos, and head coach Ashley Fouch knows how it fell apart.
“That fourth quarter got away from us,” she said. “Lapel responded, and we didn’t. That’s what it came down to.”
Sophomore Brode Judge led three Bulldogs in double figures with 20 points before leaving with a leg injury, and Lapel finished the game on a 24-4 run and closed out the Broncos 70-48.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-8 with their fourth win in their last five games while the Broncos have lost six of their last seven and dropped to 4-8 with the defeat.
Lapel coach Kevin Cherry said, much the way the final tally could mislead someone who was not at the game, judging Daleville by its record would be a mistake.
“Credit to Daleville — they shot the ball at a really high level in the first quarter, and that really continued through the first half,” Cherry said. “I challenged our guys at halftime to do a better job getting out to the shooters, and hopefully water would come back to level at some point.”
A fast and furious first half was highlighted by seven 3-point baskets by the Broncos, including one from Noah Colvin for a 17-16 lead and by Meryck Adams for a 20-18 lead, the only two leads of the game for Daleville. But Lapel took a 35-30 lead into halftime and seized the lead as Nick Witte scored six of his 14 points in the second quarter. He also finished with five assists for Lapel.
While much of the scoring load for Lapel had been carried by the sophomore Judge twins — Bode finished with 13 points and eight rebounds — a pair of reserves off Cherry’s bench made big plays late in the third quarter and sparked the game-closing run.
After Dylan Scott pulled the Broncos within 46-44 on a drive to the basket, senior Parker Kinsinger scored on a rebound basket and Gabe Simons scored off a steal to send the Bulldogs to the fourth quarter with a 50-44 lead.
“Gabe Simons makes a big three in the corner, and Kinsinger comes in and gives us good minutes in the first and the second half,” Cherry said. “Parker has come a long way from where he was when I first got to Lapel to where he is now. He just continues to work and really buys into his role.”
Jaden Cash opened the fourth quarter with a drive to the basket, Simons followed with his 3-point shot and Lapel had its first double-digit lead at 55-44. Five Lapel free throws followed before a Brode Judge rebound basket continued the streak for a 62-46 lead.
It was his final scoring of the night as he exited with 3:37 left after diving for a loose ball. Lapel’s leading scorer had to be helped off the court with a lower leg injury. Cherry declined to speculate on the severity.
Cash added eight points for Lapel while Adams paced the Broncos with 16 points and Dylan Romine added a career-high 10 points. Koleman Newsome grabbed nine rebounds for Daleville to lead all players.
Lapel committed just four turnovers on the game and had 14 offensive rebounds which led to 23 second-chance points.
“They killed us down low,” Fouch said. “That’s just us not being as physical as they are. They’re bigger than us, and they’re stronger than us. But, all in all, I’m proud of three quarters, but that fourth quarter is not something I’m proud of.”
Both teams face tough opponents in their next games as Daleville hosts Class 4A Anderson on Tuesday while Lapel travels to Eastern Hancock on Friday.
Lapel took control early in the junior varsity contest and rolled to a 70-40 win over Daleville. Quinn Wilkins scored 14 for the Bulldogs to lead all scorers while Mekhi Snyder led the Broncos with 11 points.