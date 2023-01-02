ANDERSON — Brode Judge scored a season-high 25 points to give the Lapel boys basketball team a 76-39 victory over Anderson Prep in the opening round of the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Lapel (4-7) scored on four straight possessions to open the game with an 8-0 scoring run, finished by senior Jaden Cash making a fast-break layup. After the Jets got on the scoreboard and cut the deficit in half on the following possession, Judge retaliated by drilling a 3-pointer. The sophomore outscored the Jets himself with nine points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs took a convincing 22-8 advantage.
Judge scored the first basket of the second quarter by driving through the Jets' defense and finishing a layup. He finished a stellar 18-point first-half performance with an emphatic dunk, followed by a crowd-silencing and-1 layup to give the Bulldogs a 42-16 lead at halftime.
“Brode can score the basketball at a high level. We are continuing to get him to attack the basket,” Lapel coach Kevin Cherry said. “Once he can become a duel-threat, put it on the floor and attack the basket, not settle for a marginal 3, he is an elite-level scorer and an important part of our offensive attack.”
The Bulldogs won the opening round matchup wire-to-wire, never trailing in the battle, and played the reserves during the final quarter with a running clock.
“We have got a lot of other pieces that we can put around him,” Cherry said. “He can make it easier for those guys because I think he does need to draw some attention from opposing defenses.”
Cherry mentioned Judge wants to focus on improving his ability to guard other players. In order for the Bulldogs to play collegiately, he wants the sophomore to buy in on the defensive end.
“I know his effort in practice reflects that, and in game-time situations we want him to become a lockdown defender for us,” Cherry said. “We are in a tournament situation now, and you don’t look past the game in front of you.
“That is what is most important, and I thought our guys came in here and took care of business.”
The message Cherry delivered to the team in the locker room was to take better care of the basketball. He acknowledged the main focus as the Bulldogs advance in the tournament is to compete and limit the turnovers to see what happens.
“You look back at our losses, and the teams that have been able to beat us have been getting us to turn the basketball over at an alarming rate,” Cherry said. “Our message to the guys is to value the basketball, and don’t allow your opponent to have those free possessions.”
Lapel won the county tournament in 2016, and the Bulldogs will host Frankton (5-5) on Wednesday in the second round. APA (0-8) will host Elwood (3-5) in the consolation round Wednesday at 6 p.m.