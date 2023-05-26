ANDERSON — Meryck Adams was dominant on the mound, and Daleville pounded 13 hits and took advantage of eight Anderson Prep errors as the Broncos rolled to an 18-0 win Friday evening at Memorial Field and advanced to the Class 1A Sectional 55 semifinals.
Daleville (10-10) will face Tri-Central (9-12) in the second semifinal at 1 p.m. after Cowan (10-14) faces Wes-Del (18-8) at 10 a.m.
The winners will meet at 6:30 for the sectional championship.
Adams got all the run support he needed when Daleville jumped on APA (2-13) for three runs in the first inning. Ayden Ramirez drove in a pair with a single to left and later scored a third run on a passed ball.
The Broncos went on to score in every inning — single runs in the second and third and four in the fourth — before a nine-run fifth-inning rally put the game into mercy rule territory.
Ramirez and Josh Wilson each drove in three runs for the Broncos with Wilson hitting a triple for the only extra-base hit for either team. Logan Leech was 3-for-3 and scored three runs for Daleville.
Adams allowed just one hit and struck out 12 batters in going all five innings. He walked none and needed just 59 pitches to complete the game.
Breydon Ball broke up Adams’ bid for a no-hitter when led off the fourth inning with a single to center.