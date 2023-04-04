FAIRMOUNT — It was Daleville’s first outdoor track meet Tuesday at Madison-Grant, a school that has been back from its spring break for exactly one day.
The diminished expectations that come from those two facts were quickly swept away by both schools as the M-G boys took first place in 12 of 16 events while the Broncos girls put on a show that included three new school records. The Argylls took first in the three-team event with 110 points, bettering the 40 points from Southern Wells and 15 from the Broncos, while Daleville’s girls team scored 78 points to take first place, topping M-G with 46 points and the 25 scored by the Raiders.
Both coaches were pleasantly surprised by their team’s performances.
“I didn’t realize that I was going to say that we got three school records in our first meet, and it just speaks volumes about what quality of girls we have,” Daleville’s Dave Ellis said. “Just a great meet, a great opener.”
“It’s tough to gauge where we are today being back from spring break,” M-G’s T.J. Herniak echoed. “I’m pleased with where we are, but we’ve got some work to do getting back in shape.”
Leading the way for the Daleville girls were three-time winners Amarah McPhaul and Faith Norris, the latter of whom broke two of her own school records.
McPhaul started her evening with a win in the high jump, clearing a height of 4-foot-10, before sweeping the 100- and 200-meter sprints. She narrowly missed a fourth win when her comeback bid as the anchor leg on the 400-meter relay came up just short.
“I have probably never seen a more well-rounded athlete,” Ellis said. “We come here and she’s just killing it. She’s multi-talented. We could throw her in anything, and she would do well.”
McPhaul, who earlier in the day signed to play volleyball at Ohio Wesleyan, said the explosion behind her leaping ability on the court helps her come out of the starting blocks faster on the track.
“They both help each other definitely,” she said. “Volleyball is all about explosive and when I get in the blocks, it helps so much.”
For Norris, breaking school records has nearly become a weekly occurrence. A semistate qualifier in cross country — one school record she owns — she breezed to wins in the 1,600 meters in 5:28 and the 800 meters in 2:27.85, lapping herself in both in the Daleville record book.
“She’s so talented. I’m going to throw her in the 400 and take a stab at, I call it the ‘Faith Norris Board.’ It’s the school record board, Norris, Norris, Norris, Norris,” Ellis said. “She became a different runner this year in cross country, and that has carried over into track.”
She picked up her third win in the final event as the anchor leg for the 1,600 relay team. Her predecessor, Kelsi Kahalekomo, made up a substantial deficit on her leg of the race before handing the baton to Norris, who won going away.
Emilee Pugh made it three broken records for the Broncos with a distance of 35-11.5 in the shot put, shattering a 40-year-old mark by nearly a foot-and-a-half.
“I’m so happy for her. She’s a senior, and she set that goal a while ago, and she gets it done in our first outdoor meet,” Ellis said.
Other first-place finishers for the Broncos girls were Emily Simmons in the long jump, Kayla Porter in discus, Makenna Corbin in the 100 hurdles and Jenna Brand in the 400.
Winners for the M-G girls were Abigail Brown, who cleared 6-0 in the pole vault, Hannah Warrell (3,200), and the 3,200 and 400 relay teams.
The Madison-Grant boys were led by 2022 state finalist Tanner Brooks, who won the 100- and 200-meter dash races as well as running the anchor legs for the 400 and 1,600 relay teams that took first place.
But Brooks had plenty of help.
Five of his teammates won individual events — including Mavrick Griffin, who swept the hurdles races — and the Argylls won the 3,200 relay.
“It’s the deepest boys team that I’ve had in my seven years,” Herniak said. “We’ve been blessed with a group of hard workers that are willing to put in the effort to get better.”
Michael Bowerman (pole vault), Andy Stanley (long jump), Berkeley Finn (discus), Thomas Gaddis (400) and Zander Gillespie (800) added wins for M-G, who seemed right in step despite having one day of practice after a week away from school.
Stanley’s long jump distance of 18-3.5 was a personal best.
The one symptom of a possible lack of timing was from Griffin. Enjoying a strong indoor season this spring, he clipped nearly every hurdle on his tour of the track but kept his own balance and won both races in convincing fashion.
“He was really motoring along before spring break, but he went to Florida, so he missed our two practices last week,” Herniak said. “Mavrick is a kid I’m really super excited for. His first 110-hurdles was in this meet last year (at Daleville). He cleared nine of the 10 hurdles, got to the 10th hurdle, tripped on it, fell and hit his head on the ground. He was concussed and missed two weeks.”
Daleville’s boys did not take home any blue ribbons.
The Broncos will take part in a three-team dual Wednesday along with Elwood at Cowan while the Argylls travel to Eastern Hancock on Thursday.