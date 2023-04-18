MIDDLETOWN — In Tuesday’s three-team dual at Dale Green Field, the Daleville girls and the Lapel boys track teams were dominant, and both Shenandoah squads did enough to split the difference.
For all three teams, this track-and-field meet saw the cream rise to the top.
Senior Amarah McPhaul did not spend much time on the track for the Broncos, but that is the whole idea. She shaved .2 of a second off her own school record to take the 100-meter dash in 12.5 seconds, one of her three victories on the night, to lift Daleville to 76 points, easily good enough to outdistance Shenandoah’s 46 and Lapel with 34 points.
The Ohio Wesleyan volleyball commit added victories in the 200 meters and as the anchor of the 400-meter relay team and was also runner-up in the high jump behind Kayci Hill’s winning height of 4-foot-10. McPhaul scoring well for the Broncos is nothing new.
“She’s just killing it,” Daleville coach Dave Ellis said. “Every time we do a tally on points … it’s Amarah McPhaul.”
Daleville also got another strong performance from another state hopeful in Faith Norris. She cruised to victory in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters and as the anchor for the 1,600-meter relay team.
Makenna Corbin (300-meter hurdles), Jenna Brand (400 meters), Kayla Porter (discus) and Emilee Pugh (shot put) added wins for the Broncos while Kadence Aikin (14-1) took the long jump and was also on the winning 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams.
“She’s really turning it on,” Ellis said. “I looked at her before the (1,600) relay and I said, ‘Hey, let’s go get this one.’ Her split was tied for the fastest, and we needed that strong second leg for (Kelsi) Kahalekomo on the third.”
For Shenandoah, Brooklyn VanBuskirk took the blue ribbon in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.2 seconds, and Hill made it a two-win night with a time of 2:46.03 to win the 800-meter run.
“As a sophomore, (Hill) is a special athlete with a great attitude,” Shenandoah coach Joe Bennett said. “Everyone on the team, no matter what, adores her. She’s a great teammate. Those are hard to replicate. She’s a special girl as well as a special athlete.”
The lone win for the Lapel girls came in the 3,200-meter relay.
The Lapel boys, however, took home plenty of first-place finishes on their way to 67.5 points, topping the 50 from the Raiders and 36 for the Broncos.
As usual, the Bulldogs were led by their distance tandem of Cameron Smith and Braxton Burress. The two were part of Lapel’s winning 3,200-meter (9:13) and 1,600-meter relay teams with Smith winning the 3,200 meters in 9:52.6 — bettering the runner-up by 1:11 — and Burress won the 800 meters in 2:15 with Smith following in second.
Near the end of the race, Smith turned and urged on freshman teammate Simon Nickelson to finish a strong third.
It was an example of how Smith not only leads in times but also in leadership.
“They urge each other. It’s like they call him their little brother,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “Even when we got back from (Madison) County, those guys go out at 11:15 at night to run a two-mile cooldown. They just grind. You wish every athlete was that into what they were doing.”
Nickelson made it a Lapel sweep in the distance races with a first in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:57.6.
Two-time Madison County champion Nate Belvo led a throws sweep for the Bulldogs with a discus distance of 130-9.25 while teammate J.J. Baxter heaved the shot put 42-1 to claim first place. Evan Osenbaugh added a third field win for Lapel in the long jump at 16-5.
Keaghun Fitch posted a big scoring night to lead the Raiders. He picked up a high jump win with a leap of 5-8 while flashing to first in the 100 meters (11.25) and ran the anchor for Shenandoah’s winning 400-meter relay (47.7) team.
“I think he’s got potential to run at the next level,” Bennett said. “He’s got to get better. He’s been working on his starts as he’s been a little slow in the first 20 yards. But he makes up some ground. I really respect his work ethic.”
Corbin Parsley was also a two-time winner for the Raiders in sweeping the hurdles, taking the 100 meters in 18.5 seconds and the 300-meters in 48.8 seconds.
Freshman Leon Ellison posted a pair of sprint victories for the Broncos, taking the 400-meter dash in 55.3 seconds and the 200 meters in 23.8 seconds.
Daleville and Shenandoah will be back in action on the road Thursday with the Broncos heading to Southern Wells and the Raiders bound for Alexandria while the Bulldogs will wait until next Tuesday before participating in the Pendleton Heights girls track invitational.