DALEVILLE — It was an eventful day for Daleville.
The school held its Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday afternoon, where it honored eight individual inductees and two sectional championship volleyball teams.
It was also senior night, as the school honored cheerleaders Elizabeth Eber, Emma Cline and Kendall Canal, as well as senior guard Connor Fleming and manager Kennady Scott, making for an emotional night.
“Connor, there’s not words to explain what he’s meant. He made Daleville basketball exciting again,” Daleville coach Tyler Stotler said. “I took this job because of him. Kennady has been a great addition this year. It’s her first year, and she’s been phenomenal.”
The action on the court, though, wasn’t as nice for the Broncos. Wapahani unleashed a barrage of early offense on route to a 69-38 win over its Mid-Eastern Conference foe, spoiling the end of the Broncos’ night.
Drew Luce led all scorers with 21 points on five made 3-pointers. Daleville briefly started the game in a 3-2 zone before Wapahani exploited the corners with a trio of treys, forcing an early timeout and a defensive change into a man-to-man by Daleville.
The Broncos never quite found their footing as Wapahani made it a 30-point game by halftime.
“It’s bittersweet,” Fleming said. “With it being senior night with the guys, going out there battling. It’s bittersweet, man. I’ve grown a lot, just being a leader, having to step up and see those younger guys grow like Tim (Arnold) and (Camden Leisure). It’s been a pleasure.”
Daleville’s ball movement was better in the second half, but the shots weren’t falling. Fleming was held scoreless for the first time all season, as the Raiders (15-4, 6-2 MEC) made it difficult for him to get any looks at the basket.
Trevion Johnson was a bright spot for the Broncos (7-12, 3-6). He attacked the basket often, getting good looks at the rim as he tallied a team-high 15 points.
Despite his down scoring year at over eight points per game, Fleming has still contributed in other ways with nearly three steals, three rebounds and three assists per game.
“I hope people understand how special of a kid and what Connor Fleming has meant to this program,” Stotler said.
For Fleming, Stotler has meant just as much, and he knows the two will always keep in contact long after Fleming graduates.
“It means a lot (to have Stotler as a mentor). He’s been through the same adversity as me. Just having another person to talk to, just another best friend, you could say. I can’t even explain the role he plays for me as a player and a guy on the floor,” Fleming said.
Fleming will finish as the school’s all-time assists leader, as well as the single-season assists leader.
Despite the unfavorable outcome for the Broncos, Hall of Fame inductee Penny Howard was able to add some positive energy to the environment.
Howard was Daleville’s first mascot in 1978-79. For Friday’s game, Howard decided she wanted to don the outfit one more time. Howard met with cheerleading coach Jensen Blackwell on Thursday to make sure she could fit in the Bronco outfit. She did, and she put on an enthusiastic show for the crowd.
“It was just amazing,” Howard said. “Over the years — my husband is my college sweetheart — so fresh out of high school he got to hear the glory days story. I’d wake up in the middle of the night and he’d say, ‘What are you doing?’ I’d say I had a dream and he’d ask if I was playing volleyball because I played volleyball at Kent State. I said no, I wasn’t playing volleyball, but I was at high school being a mascot.”
That made Friday a real dream come true for Howard, who impressed the cheerleaders and their coaches.
“She did really well. Honestly, we took some tips and tricks that we can incorporate next year,” Blackwell said. “... It kind of gave us some ideas of what they should be doing because the girls were like, ‘Uh, this is awesome.’”
