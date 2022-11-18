DALEVILLE — After a season making history coaching the boys basketball team, Ashley Fouch is returning to the program that brought the greatest success of her coaching career.
And she won’t be giving up anything to do it.
Fouch will be performing double-duty this winter as she assumes the reins for the girls team as well, three years after guiding the Broncos to their first — and only — sectional championship.
She will have a number of talented players among the team’s core that could lead to the program’s second postseason title.
First, the team will want to put last year’s 6-16 season — including a seven-game midseason losing streak — behind it. While leading scorer Audrey Voss (10.9 points per game) and fellow starters Emi Isom (6.4), Gwen Schmiedel (2.3) and Olivia Covert (1.3) have graduated and taken their 20.9 points per game with them, plenty of young players gained valuable experience that will aid them in this campaign.
Athletic sophomore Trishell Johnson will lead the way this year for Daleville after averaging 7.5 points and a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game. Coming off a second-straight volleyball sectional championship, she is confident and is eagerly looking forward to another basketball season.
“I’m pretty excited. I’m excited to play under Fouch and be coached by her,” Johnson said. “I want to be better and be more confident in myself and my game.”
Also returning at guard is senior Maddie Etchison, who averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game off the bench last season.
Sophomores Abi Covert (0.9 rebounds), Emily Simmons (1.7 points, 2.7 rebounds), and Valyn Pattengale (1.7 points) saw extensive minutes as freshmen and will be looked to for increased production in 2022.
Although the season has started in somewhat rocky fashion — the Broncos have dropped four in a row after opening with a 56-31 win at Muncie Burris — there is cause for hope, and it comes in the form of a talented group of newcomers and one particularly productive freshman.
Guard Addisyn Gothrup is averaging 17.3 points per game through her first four contests this season. She also grabs 3.3 rebounds and leads the team with 2.8 assists per game. She is shooting 29% from 3-point range and 39% on 2-point shots.
Junior Emma Voss averages 2.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the early going while freshman Makenna Corbin (4 points per game) and junior transfer Isabelle Williams (Pendleton Heights) is expected to contribute as she learns the new system.
Senior Amarah McPhaul was Class 1A All-State for volleyball and will continue playing that sport collegiately at Ohio Wesleyan, but is also bringing her athleticism to the basketball team this year and is averaging better than 3 rebounds per game early on.
Juniors McKenna Huddleston and Kayla Porter, sophomore Zoe Shihemi and freshman Clarinda Weber complete the Broncos’ 2022-23 team roster.
Fouch enters the season with a 36-57 overall record in three years at Daleville and one campaign at Whiteland.