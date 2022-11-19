DALEVILLE — Reese Baker scored 21 points on consecutive nights to lead the Wapahani Raiders to a 63-22 Mid-Eastern Conference victory over the Daleville Broncos on Saturday.
The Raiders (3-0) opened the game on a 14-0 run, which included a pair of 3-point shots made by Baker. Wapahani presented several traps in the half-court, securing steals by jumping the passing lanes.
Daleville sophomore Trishell Johnson hit a free throw to put the Broncos (1-5) on the scoreboard, but Baker responded with a third make from beyond the arc to extend the lead for the Raiders.
“Wapahani is just super solid. They always have been,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “Coming into this game, I wanted to make sure that we kept our heads in it.”
Addisyn Gothrup banked in consecutive 3s at the end of the first quarter to bring the Broncos’ deficit to 22-7. The freshman finished the game with 16 of the Broncos' 22 points on 3-of-12 shooting from deep.
“She is going to continue to grow as a player and definitely be a threat for Daleville in the future,” Fouch said.
Baker scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the second quarter, including a buzzer-beater 3-point shot to give the Raiders a 25-point lead at the break. The Wapahani senior recently won the mental attitude award in the IHSAA volleyball state finals for her demonstration of leadership as the Raiders won the Class 2A state title. In three games, she leads the Raiders averaging 19.3 points.
“Reese is a competitor and has been an excellent shooter for us,” Wapahani coach Scott Hudson said. “She has great attention to detail and has been really consistent.”
Daleville struggled to maintain possession of the basketball, constantly conceding fast break scoring opportunities for the Raiders. Wapahani outscored Daleville 18-0 in the third quarter to increase the lead to 55-12. Sophomore Kareli Hagaman and seniors Kendal Thrasher and Baker torched the Broncos with four 3-pointers in the quarter.
“I have a group that is still learning our rotations and defenses, so having mishaps is a thing that we will continue to get better at,” Fouch said.
Hudson said the primary objective was to amp up the defensive intensity to make Daleville uncomfortable making decisions. In his fifth-year at Wapahani, the Raiders have outscored their opponents by 110 points through three games.
“We tried to focus on Johnson and Gothrup because they are very capable scorers,” Hudson said. “But we were able to contain them.”
Gothrup opened the fourth quarter with a shot from beyond the arc and later delivered an assist on a 3-pointer by Johnson.
“The biggest thing that I need from Addi is poise,” Fouch said. “These last few games, she has kept her poise and become more comfortable with having the ball in her hands a lot of our times down the floor.”
Daleville will have a week to regroup and prepare for a road test against the undefeated Alexandria Tigers (5-0) next Saturday.