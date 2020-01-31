DALEVILLE – From start to finish, both Daleville’s boys and girls squads had little to no trouble taking care of Union on Friday.
After only being up by five at halftime, the Broncos took off in the second half to dispatch the Rockets 57-34 in the girls contest. In the second game, the boys caught fire and never looked back in a 94-31 victory against Union, their biggest win of the season.
The Broncos’ finish over the Union girls completed the team’s first back-to-back wins since defeating Muncie Central and Cowan in the first week of January. Head coach Ashley Fouch said Friday’s matchup was more so an experimental game for the team.
“Tonight was a game where we were testing some things out before going into sectionals,” Fouch said. “We’re really trying to figure out that press and making sure my kids are where they’re supposed to be at. They did a really good job and executed that well.”
Sophomore Audrey Voss was a force for Daleville, leading all scorers with 18 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Two other Broncos broke into double figures — junior Heather Pautler (13) and senior Ashlyn Craig (11).
“Audrey Voss came in and did exactly what she was supposed to,” Fouch said. “She had really good post moves and knocked down the shots that she was supposed to.”
From tipoff, the Broncos found success from deep, going 2-for-4 to end the first quarter. However, the Rockets came back in the second, outscoring the Broncos, 9-7, off of seven points from freshman Honour Ellis. She led Union with 16 in the finish.
In the second half, Daleville saw a spark from Pautler, who scored eight of her 13 points in the third quarter alone. Alongside Voss’ consistent performance, the Broncos headed into the fourth up 18.
“Heather Pautler always comes in and makes a difference in the game,” Fouch said. “Her energy always brings something to us, and she does exactly what she always does. She got steals, which lead to layups and that always leads to our offense flowing back where it needs to be.”
The Broncos’ press on defense also proved effective, forcing 34 Union turnovers over the course of the game. In addition, Daleville picked up 15 defensive boards and nine offensive. The win gives the Broncos some momentum heading into sectional Wednesday. Drawing a bye, the team has a little more time to prepare before postseason play.
“We’re going to watch Cowan and Liberty play on Tuesday, and we have a whole week to practice before next week,” Fouch said. “In that time, we’re just going to tidy things up and looking to see where we can improve. Whatever happens in sectionals is going to happen in sectionals.”
More like a bull and less like a Bronco, Daleville came chagrining out of the pen in the boys game. By the end of the first eight minutes, the Broncos outscored the Rockets 30-9, with sophomore Camden Leisure already breaking into double figures with 10 points.
By halftime, Leisure nearly doubled his point margin with 19 as junior Cayden Gothrup (12) and sophomore Trevion Johnson (10) followed. The team’s collective effort saw them up by 29, 52-23.
“Going into this game, it wasn’t about winning but the way I wanted them to win,” head coach Tyler Stotler said. “If it comes to a point if we’re up big or whatever, I want us to decide what we’re going to do. That’s a big step for this program. We haven’t been able to do that.”
The Broncos remained in control of their density for the entirety of the game. Similar to the girls, the boys propelled even further off of a strong third quarter showing, going up by 50 at the horn. Sophomore Tim Arnold had 10 points alone in the third frame.
“They’re learning how to win from games like this,” Stotler said. “I don’t think the outcome is as big as the way they started, and they didn’t let up. I tell them great teams play the same way not matter who they are playing.”
Leisure led all scorers with 24 points. Gothrup followed with 20. The Broncos forced 46 Rocket turnovers on the night.
Daleville faces Randolph Southern on Thursday.
