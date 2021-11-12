DALEVILLE — As a byproduct of a deep tournament run by the Daleville volleyball team, three basketball players who had large roles on that regional team may be a couple weeks behind in getting ready for the basketball season.
All three were key parts of a big home win for the Broncos on Friday night.
Audrey Voss scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the second half, and Emi Isom scored nine in the first half as Daleville started fast on its way to a 50-29 win over Centerville.
The third part of the trio is freshman Trishell Johnson, who grabbed seven rebounds and added two blocked shots for Austin Earley’s Broncos, who improved to 2-2 on the season.
“We’re still not fully in our stride yet. We’re still figuring some stuff out,” Earley said. “We still have some girls figuring out their roles, but things are starting to fall into place. When we can establish Audrey inside, it opens everything else up.”
The night did not start off well for Voss — she missed her first six field goal attempts and was 2-for-9 at halftime — but the first quarter went very well for the Broncos.
An 18-foot jumper by Maddie Etchison opened the scoring as Daleville scored the first six points and led 16-4 after the first period. It was a quarter in which the Broncos did not commit a turnover and forced six Bulldog miscues.
“We’ve really been preaching toughness and just doing the small, little details like diving on the floor, pressure on defense, and as we’re doing that in practice, the girls are getting better at facing that,” Earley said. “It really showed tonight. Turnovers have been an issue for us, but we took care of it tonight.”
Daleville entered the night averaging 28 turnovers but finished with 16 — including seven in the fourth quarter after the game was well in hand.
Leading 26-11 at the break, Daleville put the game away with an 11-point run to start the second half with Voss scoring six points during that span. She opened the third quarter with a layup and scored on a drive moments later for a 33-11 lead and was fouled. She missed the free throw, but none of the players for either team on the lane moved, and she swooped in for the putback score.
Freshman Valyn Pattengale capped the run with a basket to give Daleville a 37-11 lead, its biggest of the game.
Etchison also reached double-figure scoring for the Broncos with 12 points, including 5-for-5 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“Maddie is a glue girl, so to speak,” Earley said. “Maddie does everything I ask her to do. I’ve asked her to step out and run the point this year, and she’s never really done that. The fourth game in, she’s starting to hit her stride a little bit.”
Pattengale added six points for Daleville, and Isom also had six steals.
Centerville was led by freshman Makenna Hartman’s nine points as the Bulldogs dropped their third game in as many outings.
After taking the rest of the weekend off, the Broncos will host Knightstown on Tuesday evening.
