SHARPSVILLE — The Tri-Central Trojans and Cowan Blackhawks emerged victorious Friday night to advance to the IHSAA Girls Basketball Class A Sectional 55 finals.
Megan Conner led Tri-Central with 22 points and 10 assists in the 62-28 rout over Daleville. The Trojans (10-13) opened the semifinals with a 9-0 scoring run and made 13-of-16 shots in the first quarter.
“She is the first one in the gym every day,” Tri-Central coach Matthew Corn said. “On gameday, she is the first one here getting shots up, so it’s nice to see her perform. She has been, over the course of the season, our most consistent player overall.”
Trishell Johnson shot from deep and hit nothing but net on the first possession for the Broncos (3-19) in the second quarter. The Daleville sophomore scored 10 points and grabbed 10 boards in a losing effort.
A trio of senior Trojans combined for 47 points in front of a home crowd. Corn aimed to execute a fast-paced approach and get the game going from baseline-to-baseline. The message after the win is the players have prior experience in this championship atmosphere.
“A lot of the seniors got that taste as sophomores when we were able to hold that trophy so the biggest thing has been maturity,” Corn, the former Elwood coach, said. “This season has not been easy. There have been bumps in the road and a bit frustrating at times, but it is nice to see them play together and play the way I know they are capable of.”
Josie Byrd and Davelynn Lindsay matched 17 points each to lead the Blackhawks to a 47-32 win over Anderson Prep and clinch a spot to defend the sectional title in the final.
The Blackhawks shutdown the Jets before the offense could reach the runway. Cowan (10-13) held Anderson Prep to just one basket in the opening quarter.
“We tried to put as much pressure on them as we could,” Cowan coach Jeff Tharp said. “They are young and a bit inexperienced.”
Tharp recalled the Blackhawks’ narrow 37-36 victory over the Jets (11-11) at home before the holiday break and mentioned the ladies have played drastically better since then.
Lindsay rose up to snag consecutive steals and scored three layups in a row to extend the lead to 19-2 early in the second quarter. Byrd later connected on a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to extend the lead. Cowan took a staggering 26-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“They are volume shooters, but when it comes down to it, that is who we want taking the shots,” Tharp said.
Anderson Prep rallied back on a 9-0 scoring run to cut the deficit to single-digits. Then Lindsay countered with an and-1 layup to settle the Blackhawks.
Kaylynn Orr made a putback layup to bring the Jets back within seven points midway through the fourth. The sophomore led the Jets with 10 points and eight rebounds in the defeat.
Lindsay responded by making a contested layup, and Byrd sealed the victory for Cowan with a three from the corner.
Cowan and Tri-Central will battle Saturday night in a rematch of the 2022 sectional final.