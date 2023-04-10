DALEVILLE — Under normal circumstances, winning four baseball games would not be an occasion that necessitates postgame celebratory photos like those taken at Broncos Field on Monday evening.
This is particularly so for a program with a pair of state titles in its not-too-distant memories like Daleville.
But when the program had to wait until May 17 a year ago for that fourth — and what turned out to be final — victory of the season, it is easier to understand why this Broncos baseball team is a little more excited over the occasion.
Meryck Adams broke out of a season-opening slump with a go-head two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, and the Broncos held off a late Madison-Grant rally to win Monday’s back-and-forth contest 10-9, improving to 4-0 for the first time since 2015.
For first-year coach Bob Wilson, it was the next step in his effort to change the culture of a program that hit the skids last year, finishing 4-21.
“The biggest thing is competing,” Wilson said. “That’s all I want to see as we change that culture where we’re used to seeing them fold, but this team is built a little differently. They’re competing every pitch, every out and every game. Folding is not an option anymore.”
Although he was doing good work on the mound — including a complete-game win over Class 2A second-ranked Wapahani last week — and in the field, Adams had been on the skids himself early in the season at the plate. The Broncos were unbeaten despite their top returning player coming into Monday with an 0-for-7 start to the season. He was hitless in his first three trips to the plate — including a pair of strikeouts -- against Argylls starter Max Franklin.
That changed in the sixth.
With one out and trailing 7-6, freshman Caleb Aikin reached on an infield single and stole second. After the Argylls retired Daleville leadoff batter Noah Colvin, Aikin scored the tying run when Ethan Colvin’s pop up was dropped for an error.
The miscue brought Adams to the plate for a fourth time against Franklin.
“It was my fourth at-bat so I’d already seen a ton of pitches. Obviously, I had struck out twice already,” Adams said. “I knew his fastball was straight, curve ball was going to dip. I saw the fastball and took a hack at it.”
The Daleville junior took Franklin’s 0-1 fastball out to deep left field for a two-run homer to put the Broncos on top 9-7.
It was as good a spot as any for a player to come through with his first hit of the season.
“I have all the confidence in the world in him, plain and simple,” Wilson said. “He’s put the work in, and he’s working through some stuff. I have no worries whatsoever putting that man in front of a pitcher. He’s going to come through for us when it matters.”
Franklin then hit Ayden Ramirez, prompting M-G coach Curt Haisley to bring in reliever Andrew Richards. Sophomore Josh Wilson greeted Richards with an RBI triple to right-center for what turned out to be a vital insurance run.
Two-out RBI singles by Teagan Yeagy and Braiden Ross made things interesting against Adams — who relieved starter Ethan Colvin in the sixth — but Lucas Humphries popped out to the pitcher for the final out, leaving the tying run aboard.
“We don’t have fear. There’s not fear when we’re playing,” Adams said. “Baseball is a game of failure, but if you play the game without fear, you’re going to be successful.”
The defeat spoiled a solid effort from Franklin, who was frequently the victim of some untimely errors. He allowed 10 hits over his 5 2/3 innings, but only three of the 10 runs he was responsible for were earned.
“I told my group, when we look at our stat line up there on the scoreboard, I’m happy to see some crooked numbers. But when you look at their crooked numbers and you see a couple fours up there and you look at what happened in those innings, we definitely have got to clean some stuff up,” Haisley said. “Max is pitching to contact, which is awesome, but when we do that, we’ve got to make the plays behind him. Today, we kind of dropped the ball a little bit for him.”
Madison-Grant (2-3) scored in the first on an RBI single by Lucas Humphries. But it was a rally that could have been far more productive but for a runner being thrown out at the plate by Adams to freshman catcher Bryson Sigler.
The Broncos rallied to take the lead with a four-run second inning. Sigler and Ethan Colvin delivered RBI singles while two other runs scored on an Argylls' error and a Caleb Aikin sacrifice fly.
M-G came right back with four runs of its own in the top of the third. Humphries and Luke Gilman had RBI singles, and Gavin Kelich chased home a pair with a long single to center for a 5-4 lead.
Daleville retook the lead in the fourth with two runs, both coming home on a single by Ethan Colvin, for a 6-5 lead.
The lead was short lived as the Argylls plated a pair in the top of the fifth after two were out. Chad Lamb and Xavier Yeagy delivered consecutive RBI doubles to stake Franklin and M-G to a 7-6 advantage.
Franklin recorded the only perfect inning by a pitcher in the fifth, but the Broncos came back in the sixth with the go-ahead rally.
There is a renewed confidence on this Daleville baseball team, looking to work its way back to the form it showed in winning 1A state championships in 2016 and 2018.
“It’s great. The enthusiasm is my favorite part,” Adams said. “We’re winning games, we’re competing and we’re having fun. There’s nothing more you can ask for.”
The Argylls will begin Nick Muller Baseball Tournament play Wednesday with a second-round game at the winner of Tuesday’s meeting between Liberty Christian and Elwood. Daleville looks to stay perfect in the Mid-Eastern Conference on Thursday when it hosts Randolph Southern.