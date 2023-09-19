DALEVILLE -- The Class 1A Daleville Broncos weren’t predicted to win, let alone claim a game, Monday night.
With nine straight matches ending in 3-0 sweeping defeats against Mid-Eastern Conference rival and 2A No. 5 Wapahani since 2015, the evening’s conclusion was supposed to be the inevitable status quo.
Only one problem.
The 2023 Broncos aren’t pushovers, and the hosts bucked the 3-0 trend from the start, pushing the defending 2A state champion Raiders to the brink before narrowly losing 25-23, 6-25, 25-20, 22-25, 12-15.
For the first time since falling 3-1 to the Raiders in 2014, the Broncos led their annual grudge match 1-0 and later 2-1 to replicate their combined game-wins total over the course of two seasons between 2013-14.
Except for the second game Monday, which the Raiders (13-6, 6-0 MEC) won wire-to-wire, neither team held a considerable advantage until game points.
“They played great. I’m not mad at them. There’s no way I can be mad at them after that,” Daleville head coach Gayle Hicks said. “That was great play.”
The Broncos played inspired for various reasons.
Finishing second in the MEC last season, the Broncos' (10-4, 4-2) only conference loss in 2022 came against the Raiders, who eventually went on to seize the program’s sixth state title and third in eight campaigns.
The conference race was another obvious motivator, but so was seeing former Broncos head coach Valorie Wells on the Raiders’ sideline after spending three years leading the Daleville program.
“I think it was more of us trying to keep our emotions in check because there were a lot of outside factors that could have affected us that we tried not to let get in our heads as much,” Daleville junior Trishell Johnson said. “I think we did a pretty good job with that.”
The Broncos’ focus led to a double-digit lead in the first game and a 14-8 margin before the Raiders rallied back to tie it up 19-all.
A 6-4 Broncos’ run, and a 23-19 lead, precluded the game-winning kill by frosh Maddie Rees, as Daleville made its intentions known.
“When you have so many people picking against you, you want to prove them all wrong,” Johnson said. “It’s just what you want.”
The Broncos wanted it more in the third game, taking a 4-0 lead before contending with six ties. The final deadlock stood at 14-all.
Daleville charged ahead 21-14 behind key kills by senior Emma Voss and Johnson and a block and ace by Emi Curkrowicz. The Broncos’ 7-1 rally put them in position to win, but Wapahani answered with a pair of aces from sophomore Cali Parker and kills by juniors AnnMarie Gibson and Sophia Beeson.
A 4-1 rally ended the threat, beginning with a kill by Johnson, two Raiders’ errors and a combo block by Maddie Rees and Voss.
“That was something. That was supposed to bring us back up, but, yeah, it didn’t. But that’s OK, though,” Johnson said. “We got our blocks on them, and that was really exciting when we got those blocks on them because they’re a fast team. They have a good defense. They have a good offense. They can put balls down. When we get touches or anything, it’s exciting. It’s good for our morale.”
The fourth game was a tug of war, highlighted by 13 ties and seven lead changes.
“This game, at the end of the day, comes down to serve and pass. That is what I was really honing in on. It’s got to be better at serve receive, and I think that’s what it certainly came down to,” Wells said. “I always tell them, 'Just clean up your errors and keep the ball in play,' and look what happened. In that second set, we didn’t make any. We have to be ready for the other team to not make as many errors and keep going.”
A 21-all tie set the stage for the game’s final stretch, which the Raiders played nearly flawlessly for match point by collecting a point off a Broncos’ error and two kills from Beeson and another from sophomore Olivia Walters.
“I hear people talk all the time, ‘Oh, my gosh, your team is so young. Your team is so young.’ I’m like, ‘Yep, we’re rebuilding and learning how to handle adversity and learning how to handle pressure.’ It’s slowly but steadily getting better. That’s where our one senior and our junior, too, have to continue to step up and talk and encourage those younger girls,” Wells said.
Raiders senior Lauren Rich walked the talk throughout and particularly in the decisive fifth game.
Rich tied the match 2-2, and following nine more deadlocks, the power hitter posted four of the Raiders’ final five points with three kills and an ace.
“That’s when I made the switch to put Lauren on the outside because she was pounding some balls,” Wells said.
The Broncos tied the fifth seven times, but after it was tied up 10-all, the Raiders built a 13-10 lead and never let Daleville get any closer than one en route to the finale.
“That was a good fight, good game between both teams,” Wells said. “I have no hard feelings between those girls and my girls. I just wanted a nice, clean, good-sportsmanship game, and I think we both gave that.
“When I was here, Gayle did a great job with the eighth grade for eight years. I like that me and her can still have a conversation and it not be personal.”
What the Broncos do take personal is their nine sectional titles since 1986 and two straight with four won since 2015.
“This should boost their confidence a lot, especially for the rest of the season coming on. If we can handle that, then we can handle anything,” Hicks said. “We took it as any other game. You come in here and you play a bigger school and you just show them what you got, and they did.”
The Broncos won seven consecutive matches prior to their loss, and they will look to bounce back Wednesday night at home against MEC-foe Shenandoah.
Daleville is third in the MEC race behind Wapahani and 2A No. 9 Wes-Del (13-3, 7-1). The Broncos end their MEC schedule at Eastern Hancock on Sept. 26 and back at home against Monroe Central on Oct. 3.
“After losing eight seniors from last year and coming back like we didn’t miss a beat is great. They’ve all stepped into their spots and are playing great,” Hicks said. “We have (Delaware) county coming up, which should be good, and then we focus on the end game. I think we can make a run for it if we play like we can. We’ll be hard to beat.”