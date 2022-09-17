MUNCIE — Just because the advancement to regional is becoming a regular occurrence for the Daleville girls golf team does not mean the importance and improbability of the accomplishment is something coach Joe Rench takes for granted.
The way his team overcame the odds to seal yet another trip to the regional at The Edge next Saturday left the 13-year girls coach a little teary-eyed after his team bettered some schools with twice the roster size.
“We know it’s tough,” he said. “To be a 1A and to have five girls do a lot of work -- people don’t realize it. It isn’t easy for five girls who never played golf before they got to high school. There are a lot of coaches in the state of Indiana who have no idea.”
His team did not need its best performance of the season to advance but got it anyway as four of his five players — led by junior Addy Gick with a 78 -- shot personal-best scores, and the Broncos finished with a team-low score of 358 to place second and move on as one of three teams to advance.
Delta was crowned sectional champ once again with a 335 while Yorktown placed third with a 369, led by individual champion Kayleigh Agugliero with a 75. Bella Brown was runner-up for the Eagles with a 77 with Gick placing third overall. Agugliero, Brown and Gick were the first threesome off the first tee and finished their 18 holes in just over three hours, compiling 11 birdies among the three of them along the way.
The three individuals to also move on without a team are Delaney Dodd (89) of Wapahani, Lauren Cox (90) from Wes-Del and one of the pre-sectional favorites, Maci Chamberlain (91), from Blue River Valley.
Gick’s score bettered her previous personal low of 81, set at last year’s sectional also at Crestview. Her round featured two birdies and — aside from a three-putt double-bogey on the 18th green — no scores worse than bogey.
“I try not to add my scores because that makes me more nervous, and I tend to stress about it,” she said. “But I had no idea (of my score).”
The junior played a smart round as well, twice chipping out of trouble rather than trying for a heroic shot. One, on the par-5 12th, she went on to birdie, and another resulted in a bogey-save when double- or triple-bogey was very possible.
“I’ve come a long way with that just because I would always be in the trees and had to punch out, so obviously I’ve had to work on that,” she said. “I’ve gotten better about that. I don’t want to punch out if I don’t have to, but it has helped a lot.”
“It’s huge, and that’s one of the things we look at,” Rench said. “If we’re out of position, one of my things as a coach is I want them to get back into position to make bogey or better. She’s done a really good job of that.”
Junior Ava Capes, playing in the No. 3 position in Rench’s lineup, finished with a personal-best 87 — her first sub-90 round. There were no birdies in her round, but she was consistent with 44 on the front-nine and 43 on the back. Capes had been struggling of late, including a nine-hole score of 56 recently, but a few adjustments over recent days paid dividends Saturday as she finished tied for sixth overall.
“I’m very excited, and I’m very happy,” Capes said. “We worked on a lot different things. There was kind of a little switch in my swing.”
A third Bronco to score with a new personal best was senior Olivia Reed, who came in with a 95 playing as Daleville’s No. 4 player.
Senior No. 2 Kaitie Denney battled through struggles to finish at 98 to complete the Daleville scoring. On the first five holes of the outward and inward nine holes combined, Denney was 20-over par. But she also finished well on the front and the back, including a birdie on the par-4 sixth hole.
“I finally got caught up with her on five, and we had a little bit of a talk,” Rench said. “I thought she was playing a little bit timid and scared just from looking at her scores. We had a good little talk from the five green to the six tee box about not playing scared, and I think she did a good job of that.”
Although she did not factor in the scoring, freshman Alyssa Richman also fired a personal-best round of 103 for the Broncos out of the No. 5 slot.
Now, for the fifth time in six years, Rench and the Broncos welcome the opportunity to play for another week as they prepare for regional.
“It’s pretty impressive,” he said. “We were put with Yorktown and Delta for a reason, and I felt like it was there for us to lose, and they stepped up.”
“One, I’m excited and our team has worked really hard, I’m proud of us,” Gick said.
“I’m proud of our whole team, and I’m pretty proud of myself,” Capes said. “I’ve had some struggles the past few weeks, and we’ve worked on it this week, and it showed today.”
The regional at The Edge gets underway next Saturday at 9 a.m.