DALEVILLE — On Wednesday, the Daleville boys basketball team looked to defend its home court against Southern Wells. After a significant third quarter scoring run for the Broncos, they defeated the Raiders 76-50.
The first few minutes signaled this might be a defensive game. But that changed quickly as both contestants started to hit shots. For the Broncos, they showed early in the first quarter the home team was not afraid to fight for rebounds.
“I think our second-chance points is what made us have a 26-point win at the end of it,” Daleville head coach Ashley Fouch said. “But it’s just one of those things where, again, staying disciplined and making sure that we’re staying disciplined on our boards.”
The Raiders’ offense tried to find a rhythm in the first half, but the Broncos’ defense would not give up any easy looks.
The officials’ whistle screamed through the gymnasium many times throughout the match. Both teams used those opportunities to put points on the scoreboard.
One thing that did not make either crowd happy was how the officials changed a few possession calls. For example, during the third quarter, the baseline referee called the ball out on the Raiders. But then after meeting, the officials changed their decision.
This happened a few times throughout the game. Fouch talked about how the fouls affected her team’s gameplan.
“Going into the second half, we knew that they were going to be really tight on us,” she said. “That didn’t let us play a whole lot tonight, but that just made me go into the second half making sure ‘hey, you got to stay a little bit more disciplined, and you can still play physical and still play disciplined.’”
Late in the third quarter, Southern Wells started to gain traction on Daleville’s lead. But then the Raiders found their stride and went on a scoring run that upped their lead to 18 points. To senior Dylan Scott, this team works on those plays a lot.
“The first three minutes of the third (quarter) tells us how the game is gonna go,” he said. “We really work on that in practice.”
For the Broncos, Scott led the way with 21-points. He was followed by junior Meryck Adams with 18. The Raiders were led by senior Kedrik Sonnigsen, who had 13.
Even with the win, Fouch wants her team to work on some things before sectionals start.
“Get a little bit grittier every single day and hold each other accountable,” she said. “That’s what we’re working on and just making sure that we get tougher every single day.”