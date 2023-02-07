DALEVILLE –– Heading into this non-conference boys basketball matchup, Daleville (7-10) was fighting to extend its winning streak to four games, while the Broncos’ opponent, Eastern (10-8), hoped to stop its four-game skid. In the end, the Comets prevailed over the home Broncos 60-50 in a game that matched the energy that comes with state tournament games.
“It is good for us to have that feeling, but (we) wish we weren’t in that situation,” Daleville senior guard Dylan Scott said following the loss.
With only four games left before sectional play, second-year Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said the Broncos have to improve on closing out close games such as this.
“I think it just comes down to being mentally focused from the start. That’s a mindset thing,” she said. “We’re working on that, (and) I think the last three games before this game we were there. So we just took a little bit of a backtrack tonight.”
Flashing glow sticks in the student section, along with Journey and Steve Perry’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” introduced the Broncos prior to their second-to-last home game of the season, albeit without junior forward-guard Meryck Adams, who served the first of his three-game suspension. The first half saw the Broncos both struggle and exceed in a key aspect of the game.
One one hand, the home team often made flurries of passes around the perimeter with ease as Fouch screamed “ball movement” on the sideline, leading to two early 3-pointers from senior forward Carson Buck. On the other hand, when the Broncos didn’t sink their shots, they were outrebounded 19-7, including senior guard Cayden Calloway matching the Broncos’ total. This meant the Comets were able to go on more scoring runs and score faster in transition, including a 7-4 stretch to end the second quarter.
The second half opened up with two momentum shifting 3-pointers from the Broncos’ Buck and Scott, eventually tying the game at 26. After three more ties and with the game knotted at 30 with less than three minutes remaining, the Comets went on a 7-0 run to close the third quarter.
To start the fourth quarter, the Comets continued their momentum, preventing the Broncos from scoring until the 5:31 mark. Frustration began to set in, as Buck was given a technical foul for verbally letting out some of his discontent.
However, as the final quarter went on, the Broncos began to hang around and get back into the game, applying full-court press defense and making the Comets uncomfortable. Calloway even received a technical foul for similar reasons to Buck.
After a big 3-pointer from Buck (12 points), a three-point play (layup and free-throw made) and two additional free throws from Scott, the score was down to a two-point Comet lead after they led by 12 points just minutes earlier. The Broncos’ comeback was for naught, as the foul game and subsequent free-throw makes from Eastern sealed the road team’s victory.
Calloway finished with a game-high 24 points, though two other Comets finished in double-digit scoring. Scott led the charge for the Broncos, as his gritty play down the stretch earned him 21 points.
“I just knew that I had to get to the line and try and cut the lead,” he said. “I should have done it in the first three quarters, but it didn’t happen.”
Scott and Fouch each said mental errors and unforced turnovers are big sources of improvement going forward as the Broncos enter the closing stretch of the regular season. Additionally, Fouch said it’s “huge” to earn victories during these four games to build confidence heading into Class 1A Sectional 55.
“I think there’s a couple of games at the end of our schedule that we can grab, and going into each one, we will prepare the same way, and hopefully we come out with the same intensity every single game and keep growing from it,” Fouch said.