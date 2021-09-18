MUNCIE -- Daleville's senior-dominated girls golf team fell short of a fourth straight regional berth last year, but the current -- and younger -- Broncos had no such problem Saturday.
The Broncos' 369 score in the Muncie sectional at Crestview Golf Club was third-best of 11 schools. It was their lowest score this year and good enough to continue their season next Saturday at Edgewood Golf Club.
"We shot 372 at the Monroe Central Invitational, and to come in and shoot 369 in the sectional is huge for us," Daleville coach Joe Rench said. "I wouldn't say it was redemption as much as ... hard work."
Rench said his girls made the effort to improve their games since March, and it showed on their scorecards.
Sophomore Addy Gick had the most dramatic round in that regard, with an 81, which was third individually and a career-best. Gick shaved 20 strokes off her sectional score from a year ago.
"I'm so excited, and I'm definitely ready to go play (next week)," Gick said. "I think I played really, really well, and I didn't get frustrated. I'm so proud of our team. I think we did so good, and I'm super excited."
Gick shot 40 on the front nine and 41 on the back, with a birdie on the sixth hole and a strong finish after a double-bogey on 10.
"She would have a bad day and then come back and have a good day," Rench said. "Every big meet that we've had, she's the one that steps up for us."
Junior Kaitie Denney, the other Bronco with prior sectional experience, came in at 90. She made the turn at 40, and if not for a 10 on 10 she could have finished in the mid-80s.
Olivia Reed (another junior) and sophomore Ava Capes both shot 99, and freshman Julia Wild carded 100.
"They all really stepped up and played well at the right time," Rench said.
Crestview is Daleville's home course, but it hasn't always translated into success for the Broncos. Saturday was an exception.
"We would throw a good score together, then we would go on the road and play better on the road, going back-and-forth," Rench said. "Just knowing the course and get into situational stuff, like club selection and everything for being on our home course. That's what we work for."
The Broncos have only five girls on the squad and no reserves, unlike last year as well as other schools that may have up to 20 in their programs.
"For us to be able to advance, as small as we are compared to all these other schools that are here, I think it's a great accomplishment for (our school) and our program," Rench said.
Delta won the sectional at 342, and Winchester (365) was next. Yorktown was fourth, seven shots behind Daleville.
