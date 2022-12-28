DALEVILLE — Addisyn Gothrup scored 15 points to lead the Daleville Broncos to a 39-31 victory over the Elwood Panthers on Wednesday. She led three Broncos--including Trishell Johnson and Madi Etchison--in double-figures to snap an 11-game losing skid in front of a home crowd.
Gothrup knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Broncos an early lead in the game. Daleville played lockdown defense, holding Elwood to a single basket in the opening eight minutes. At the end of the first quarter, Gothrup ripped a steal away and threw a dart to fellow freshman Makenna Corbin who finished inside the paint to give Daleville (2-11) an 8-2 lead.
“Our defense is always going to fuel our offense,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “With Makenna up at the top, she is always going to bring fire to our defense. She is our spark. But with (Madi) Etchison falling on the floor, getting 50-50 balls, that’s exactly what we have been talking about in practice so I am glad that they executed it.”
Elwood (1-14) forced a one-score game after seniors Liv Shannon and Yzabelle Ramey made jump shots inside the paint on consecutive possessions to begin the second quarter.
Gothrup responded by connecting with her second 3-pointer to spark a run for the Broncos. On the next possession, Johnson drove through the defense and finished a contested layup. She then secured a steal on the defensive end and scored on her own putback layup to give the Broncos a double-digit lead.
Yzabelle Ramey made a pull-up 3-pointer at the top of the key, then followed up by connecting on a shot from the corner to rally the Panthers back in the game. The Elwood senior finished the first half with a 10-1 scoring run by herself to even the battle at 16-16.
Daleville opened the third quarter on a 11-0 scoring run as Etchison drilled two corner 3-point shots. After Gothrup finished a layup with her left, she secured the rebound on the next possession and delivered a dime to Johnson on the fast break. Etchison and Johnson scored ten points each in the victory.
“Trishell and Addi are always going to be consistent with me, but tonight, Madi really stepped up and broke out as a player,” Fouch said. “I think she really needed that.”
The Panthers were only able to cut the deficit inside single-digits on the final possession of the game. Fouch acknowledged the Broncos’ defensive hustle was the biggest takeaway from the game and the objective of earning a home win was met by the team.
“We are really excited to be back on the W side of it,” Fouch said. “They needed that. I am just really proud of them, just continuing our winning momentum then knocking it out next week.”
Daleville travels North to battle the Southern Wells Raiders (5-8) for the first test of 2023. Elwood will compete in the Madison County Basketball Tournament with a road matchup against the Frankton Eagles (10-3) on Monday.