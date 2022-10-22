MICHIGANTOWN — A failure to seize on early momentum cost the Daleville volleyball team dearly Saturday evening in the regional final against Southwood at Clinton Central High School.
Coupled with uncharacteristic errors and a tenacious defensive effort by the Knights, it spelled the end of the season for the Broncos.
Grace Drake posted 10 kills, Allianah Lopez served five of Southwood’s 13 aces, and the Broncos committed 27 errors in the first two sets as the sixth-ranked Knights rolled past 10th-ranked Daleville 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-19) and advanced to next Saturday’s semistate at Plymouth.
Daleville’s season ends at 24-9 and in the regional finals for the second season in a row while the Knights improved to 31-3.
Even after spotting the Knights the first four points, Daleville forged back, taking the lead on multiple occasions.
An Abby Reed ace evened the set at 8-8 before Trishell Johnson put away one of her 10 kills and a Southwood net violation gave the Broncos their first lead at 10-8.
But that success was short-lived as the Knights went on a 10-3 run — capped by a Lopez ace — to pull back in front 18-13, forcing a Daleville timeout. The Broncos got an Amarah McPhaul block out of the break, and her block later evened the set at 22-22.
But it slipped away, despite another McPhaul kill, and the Broncos saw the set — and any early momentum — go by the wayside.
“This just wasn’t our night,” Daleville coach Valorie Wells said. “I can keep it brutally honest. I thought we were better than Southwood, but they came to play, and we didn’t. We made too many errors. If we had won that first set, maybe it would have been different.”
Thanks to a strong Southwood start and sloppy Daleville play, the Knights again scored the first four points of the second set, a lead they parlayed into double digits quickly at 13-3. While a Lauren Finley ace capped a 3-0 run and Johnson later had three straight kills to cut the deficit to 14-9, Southwood took the next three points and rolled to a 2-0 lead.
Daleville opened the third set with its first lead since the opening set thanks to a McPhaul kill and an Emilee Finley ace.
But Lopez served up five straight points — including three aces — as part of a 6-0 Southwood run, and the Knights rolled to a 22-13 lead. The Broncos fought back with a 6-0 run of their own to pull within three points but could get no closer.
“When teams are scrappy, it’s like we don’t expect it,” Wells said. “I have to give it to Southwood. They came to play.”
The loss also spelled the end of the careers of Daleville’s eight seniors — Bella Jones, Reed, Emilee Finley, Lauren Finley, Ava Papai, McPhaul, Maddie Etchison and Mallory Engbrecht — who were sophomores when Wells took over the program.
With tears streaming from her eyes, the third-year coach recounted their importance in helping her rebuild the program from a five-win team to back-to-back sectional champions.
“Their legacy is because I had them my first year, when they were sophomores,” she said. “Because of them listening from the very beginning was huge because my first season, we won five games. Them doing back-to-back (sectionals) is awesome. I’m proud of them.”
Emilee Finley — who reached the 2,000-assist milestone earlier in the season — had 25 assists while McPhaul matched Johnson for team honors with 10 kills and added two blocks. Reed finished her career with four kills, and Papai added two kills and two aces.