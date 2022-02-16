DALEVILLE — A season ago, Daleville’s Julius Gerencser placed eighth at the state wrestling finals, and his immediate goals in the aftermath were twofold: to return himself and also to bring along a teammate to compete at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
After being eliminated with a 2021 first-round loss at semistate, Gerencser’s classmate and teammate Jackson Ingenito has been focused on his goal of advancing to the state finals this year.
Thanks to what their coach said is unmatched work ethic, all goals have been realized as Gerencser and Ingenito will head to Indianapolis on Friday for the first round of the state finals.
After his fourth-place semistate finish at 195 pounds, Ingenito (28-6) will face top seed Gabe Sollars (34-2) of Evansville Mater Dei, while Gerencser (26-3) draws Ike O’Neill (30-10) of Westfield in the first round of the 138-pound weight class.
Ingenito will wrestle in the first session, which begins at 11 a.m. while the smaller weight divisions — including Gerencser’s — will be contested in the second session beginning at 7 p.m.
Both athletes know they face tough matchups Friday but are confident they can compete.
“I’ve taken a few glances (at film), and I’ll have my work cut out for me,” Ingenito said. “I know it’s going to be a tough match, and it’s going to be a battle. They always are. What it comes down to, we’re both in the same class and in the same tournament. It’s another opportunity to wrestle.”
“I know he’s going to be a tough opponent, and he’ll be ready,” Gerencser said. “But I’ll be ready, and I’m expecting a dogfight and a battle. I know he’s going to bring it, but no matter what happens, I’ll be ready for war and to battle.”
With a Friday win, Gerencser would likely face the undefeated Jessie Mendez (37-0) from Crown Point in Saturday’s second round.
“The possibility of wrestling Jessie Mendez on Saturday morning is awesome,” he said. “Not many kids have the ability to wrestle No. 1 in the nation, let alone No. 1 in the state, on a Saturday morning. If I win my Friday night match, I’ll be grateful for that opportunity.”
Broncos coach Dalton Baysinger shrugs off admiration for the achievement of a Class 1A school advancing two wrestlers to the state finals. He said, with the way Gerencser and Ingenito have devoted themselves to the sport, they deserve to be where they are.
“I like to keep the kids humble and having fun. Even this week before state, we spend a lot of time laughing and joking,” Baysinger said. “At the end of the day, it’s an opportunity. We want to have fun, and it’s hard, and the deeper you get into the postseason there’s this anxiety about it. I just want us to have fun and be loose.”
Ingenito has moved up a weight class each year of his high school career and is excited to realize the dream that began for him last February.
“It’s been on my mind every day, to be honest,” Ingenito said. “That was the biggest goal of my high school career, and now that it’s here, I’m just excited to wrestle and for the opportunity.”
Baysinger said both athletes are models for what the younger kids in the Daleville wrestling pipeline should strive to be. They — along with two-time state finalist and 2017 runner-up Corbin Maddox — have shown anything is possible, even at a small school like Daleville.
“I’m just proud of the kids,” Baysinger said. “I hope it shows every kid here, every kid in the hallway that they’re capable of doing it right here. It doesn’t take being at a big school, but it does take a lot of work. When I think of two guys that are that picture in the dictionary of what that looks like, it’s these two guys. They never miss an opportunity to work out, an opportunity to get better. They’re leaders in the offseason, and they’re leaders in the season.”
Gerencser and Ingenito have been best friends since the seventh grade and are looking forward to competing for the Broncos on Friday and, hopefully, Saturday. Both said they’ll leave the coaching to Baysinger but will be the loudest cheerleaders for one another this weekend.
“I’ll be more of a cheerleader Friday watching him,” Gerencser said. “Just realizing that he’s completed one of his goals of his career and smiling ear to ear while he’s doing it.”
