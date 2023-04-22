MIDDLETOWN — Aided by winds whistling straight in from the outfield, the pitchers ruled Saturday afternoon as Shenandoah’s Carson Brookbank and Knightstown’s Dalton Scott took turns putting zeroes on the scoreboard.
While his right arm dominated this game, Brookbank’s bat provided the difference with an eighth-inning, walk-off single to lift the Raiders to their seventh straight win, 2-1 over the Panthers.
Shenandoah improved to 8-2 on the season while Knightstown (6-3) saw a modest two-game win streak come to an end.
“I think after the Northeastern game, we had a talk about who we were and what our identity was going to be,” Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter said. “They’ve responded since that game, and baseball can be a streaky sport, so we’ll take seven in a row.”
Mixing his fastball and his sinker, Brookbank was extremely efficient in going the distance. He scattered five hits — three coming after two were out — and walked none while striking out five batters over eight innings.
He threw just 97 pitches, relying on an outstanding team defensive effort to get most of the outs he needed.
“Carson is Carson,” Painter said. “Those are things that Carson does. He pounds the zone. He’s not a power pitcher. He’s not (going to) strike everyone out like Dylan (McDaniel) or Collin (Osenbaugh) does, but we know that we’re going to have to play defense behind him, and we did that today. I could not be any more proud of him.”
“I’ve always got confidence in our team and in our defense,” Brookbank said. “We’ve got really good guys out there, so I’m always confident.”
The one Knightstown rally came in the fourth when Kaelen Walters singled after the first two had been retired and moved to second on a passed ball. Dallas Bramell singled, moving Walters to third, from where he came home with the game’s first run on a wild pitch.
But for five innings, Scott was even better for the Panthers. Although he walked five Raiders over that time, he allowed no hits.
“He just kept us off balance,” Painter said. “Sometimes, that’s our bugaboo.”
Scott’s shutout and no-hit bid came to an end in the sixth inning.
Collin Osenbaugh led off with the sixth free pass of the game and stole second. Scott was nearly out of trouble, however, when he induced Jobe Robinson to pop out and struck out McDaniel.
But Ethan Loy followed by lining an 0-1 pitch to center for Shenandoah’s first hit, scoring Osenbaugh to tie the game at 1-1.
After Brookbank retired the Panthers in order in the seventh — thanks in part to a stellar diving snag by second baseman Gavin Wilson — the Raiders had a golden opportunity to end things in the bottom of the inning.
With one out, Wilson reached on an infield single, and after Wilson stole second, freshman Drew Fredenburg lined a 1-2 pitch off Scott’s foot for another infield hit, putting runners on the corners.
Scott was hobbled on the play and could not continue, forcing Knightstown to bring in Braylon Johnson to pitch. After an intentional walk to Osenbaugh to set up a force at home, Johnson retired Robinson and McDaniel on routine pop-ups to end the inning.
Travis Louks led off the top of the eighth with a single to center, and courtesy-runner Mason Young moved around to third after a pair of errant pick-off attempts by Brookbank.
But Young was out at the plate on a failed suicide squeeze, and Brookbank struck out Brock Loveall and Kelton Weaver to end the inning.
Gabe Lowder hit a long drive that found its way through the teeth of the wind to the fence in deep right-center. The speedy centerfielder wound up at third with a one-out triple to set up the game-winning hit.
“We had a bunch of great hits, but this wind was holding everything up,” Brookbank said. “Anybody could have done that at-bat because I trust all of my teammates to put it in play. I just happened to be the one up.”
The senior blooped a 1-1 pitch that dropped into shallow right field, chasing Lowder home.
“I like where we’re at, but we’ve got to keep it rolling,” Painter said.
These teams could face each other two more times this season. They will play in the first round in the Henry County tournament and are in the same sectional.
Shenandoah will look to remain unbeaten in the Mid-Eastern Conference next week when it travels to Blue River Valley on Tuesday before coming home to challenge traditional conference power Wapahani on Thursday.