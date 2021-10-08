FAIRMOUNT — About the only thing Tanner Brooks did not do for Madison-Grant on the Argylls’ senior night Friday was add the cheese to the nachos at the concession stand.
The junior tailback rushed for over 300 yards and four scores and provided the final scoring difference with a 2-point conversion and a key blocked extra point as M-G held off a much improved Frankton team 28-25.
“He was the workhorse,” Argylls coach Brady Turner said. “He’s going to sleep well tonight. Our offensive line played probably the best game they’ve played all year.”
“The O-line man, the men up front,” Brooks said. “They played a big role. They didn’t give up, and they kept fighting.”
The holes for Brooks were large and plentiful in the first half.
Brooks put the Argylls up by two scores with runs of 65 and 30 yards and rolled up 210 yards on 16 carries by intermission.
After being forced to punt on their first two possessions, the Eagles evened things up with a quick-strike offense and an opportunistic defense.
With under a minute left in the first quarter, Gage Rastetter found Ephrem Nunley on a crossing pattern, and the senior sprinted 49 yards for a touchdown.
Argylls quarterback Xavier Yeagy fumbled the snap two plays later, and it was recovered by Frankton’s Jacob Wright. Seven plays later, Crew Farrell scored from 17 yards out, and the game was tied at 13-13 early in the second quarter.
But it was Brooks again who sent the Argylls to the locker room with the lead as he capped a 12-play M-G drive with a 21-yard scoring run for a 20-13 lead. Both teams drove into opponent territory before the half but could not punch it in.
The third quarter featured two possessions and zero points. M-G held the ball for 14 plays, but Yeagy’s scramble to the goal line came up 1 yard short on fourth down.
Frankton then drove 97 yards with Farrell punching it in on the second play of the fourth quarter from 8 yards out.
But Brooks burst through the line and blocked Colson Falink’s extra point attempt, keeping the Argylls one-point advantage intact.
The Eagles had another opportunity to take the lead when Yeagy fumbled another snap and Hunter Branham recovered. But that chance went away three plays later when Farrell’s fumble was recovered by Trey Vetor.
Eight plays later — after converting on a first-and-25 — Madison-Grant scored again with Brooks as he plunged in from 2 yards out and capped his night by running in the 2-point conversion.
Brooks finished unofficially with 302 yards on 35 carries.
“He is a very strong. He lives in the weight room, and he eats and breathes football,” Turner said. “He’s going to be very sore tonight, but with Seth (Lugar) being out, Maverick Miller is a little banged up and we’ve got Trey (Vetor) going both ways, we’re trying to keep everybody fresh.”
Rastetter then answered for Frankton, completing five of eight passes for 61 yards before scoring himself on a 1-yard sneak to pull the Eagles within three points with 34 seconds remaining.
But the Argylls recovered the onside kick and improved to 4-4 overall and clinched at least a .500 record in the conference at 3-2.
“That was a big accomplishment for us,” Brooks said. “Every day, we keep working hard and getting physical and keeping each other in the game.”
In their regular season finales next Friday, Frankton (2-6) will host CIC rival Alexandria while the Argylls will travel to Class 2A second-ranked Eastbrook.
Both teams will find out their postseason futures Sunday at 5 p.m. when the Indiana High School Athletic Association holds the 2021 sectional draw. Sectional play begins Oct. 22.
