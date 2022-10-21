FAIRMOUNT — The only negative for Tanner Brooks is he may be running out of rushing records to break at Madison-Grant.
His assault on the Argylls' record book continued Friday night as Madison-Grant rolled past North Miami 41-23 in Class 1A Sectional 44 first-round action.
The Argylls will be on the road for next week’s sectional semifinal round as they travel to Northfield (5-5) after the Norsemen won 44-0 at Southern Wells on Friday night.
Coming off a 385-yard, seven-touchdown performance in the regular-season finale against Alexandria, Brooks rushed 20 times for 227 yards and five more scores. In the process, he passed Neil Stevens' record of 1,932 yards rushing in a season back in 2010 and also eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for the season. He now has 32 total touchdowns this season — 30 rushing and two on kick returns -- also a school record, passing Cedric Pressley who scored 28 times back in 2011.
“This started with Tanner back in the offseason. He was living in the weight room,” M-G coach Brady Turner said. “He’s gotten bigger, thicker. He was at 165 (pounds) last year, and we challenged him to get to 180 this year, and he did. He hasn’t lost any speed, but he’s just bigger and stronger.”
The Warriors had the right game plan at the outset. They possessed the ball, moving methodically down the field on sustained drives. While they did not score in the first quarter, they were overall successful in keeping Brooks and the Argylls' offense on the sideline.
“That’s what they do. That’s their game plan,” Turner said. “They get 4 or 5 yards a carry and then go for it on fourth-and-short. I looked up after that first series, and they had burned off seven minutes of the first quarter. Once we got the ball, we went up-tempo a little bit, wore them down, and that really showed in the second half.
But, when the M-G offense did get its chances, it took advantage.
After North Miami’s nearly six-minute opening possession stalled on a fourth-down failure, the Argylls took over near midfield and knew just what to do with it.
M-G marched 51 yards in five plays — all runs by Brooks — with the senior plunging in from 3 yards out for the opening score. His 32-yard run set up his first touchdown.
The Warriors answered with another time-consuming drive. Covering 61 yards, North Miami marched 16 plays to the tying score, a 3-yard run from Austin Smith. The drive included a pair of fourth-down conversions. Both teams failed on 2-point conversions, and the score was 6-6 with nearly five minutes gone in the second quarter.
M-G responded with a nine-play drive of its own that covered 80 yards. It was capped by Brooks galloping 24 yards for the score with 4:00 left in the half. He added the 2-point run, and it was 14-6 Argylls.
During the drive, Brooks passed Stevens with a 9-yard run.
The Warriors ate up the rest of the first-half clock, and Brayden Binnion booted a 37-yard field goal with 11 seconds on the clock to send the game to halftime with M-G holding a 14-9 advantage.
Madison-Grant (8-2) seized momentum early in the third quarter and never let North Miami (4-6) off the deck.
After a failed onside kick by the Warriors, M-G needed just a 46-yard drive and completed the task in six plays with Brooks scoring from a yard out. Maverick Miller — who added a 6-yard touchdown run later in the quarter and a key sack defensively — opened the drive with a 23-yard run to set up the score.
“Scoring out of halftime was a big thing for us,” Turner said.
After stopping the Warriors on fourth down, the Argylls added their second score in just under two minutes as Brooks broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown for a 28-9 lead.
Brooks added a 48-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to effectively end the Warriors' hopes with a 41-15 lead.
Smith was the bright spot for North Miami, lugging the ball 42 times for 199 yards and three scores.
Turner expects a similar matchup next week.
“That whole conference plays physical football. We’ve got to be ready,” he said. “They run kind of the same offense, firing off the offense and another big back. He’s not near as big, but he’s still a big back. They run the triple-option, and we’ve got to be disciplined in that.”