FAIRMOUNT — Tanner Brooks enjoyed a senior night for the ages as Madison-Grant defeated Alexandria 65-21.
Brooks broke the school’s single-game rushing record, finishing with 373 yards and six touchdowns rushing and added a kickoff return touchdown and a 2-point conversion as the Argylls clinched a second-place tie in the Central Indiana Conference.
It was a performance that even left M-G coach Brady Turner in awe.
“You call plays, you try to figure out what the defense is trying to do to you, but when you have him back there, you call the play for him and watch him go,” Turner said. “I catch myself just watching him, too, because he’s a senior, and he’s a special kid.”
He broke the back of the Tigers on the final play of the first half.
After stopping Alexandria (5-4, 4-3 CIC) on fourth-and-1 inside the 10-yard line, Madison-Grant (7-2, 5-2) took over with just eight seconds remaining before halftime. Rather than take a knee with a lead, Brooks took the handoff and broke free for a 91-yard touchdown run as time expired.
The play capped a 32-point second quarter that saw the Argylls break open a 28-21 game to take a 52-21 lead into the locker room.
Brooks reached halftime with 349 yards rushing, breaking the 8-year-old record of 338 yards held by Cameron Myers.
In addition to the final score of the half, Brooks — a state track and field finalist last spring -- electrified the Argylls' crowd with touchdown runs of 19, 66, 3 and 90 yards in addition to opening the M-G scoring with a 75-yard kickoff return after Alexandria opened with a 7-0 lead.
Brooks added a 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter, his seventh touchdown of the night, which tied Myers’ single-game record.
Maverick Miller added a pair of scoring runs for the Argylls of 26 and 30 yards as the team piled up over 500 yards rushing total.
Carson Cuneo scored twice for the Tigers, and Gabe McGuire returned a kickoff 81 yards.
Cuneo’s second score — a 57-yard run with 9:51 left in the half — pulled Alexandria within 28-21.
But Miller’s 26-yard gallop came barely a minute later, and after Tigers punter Braxton Pratt pinned the Argylls deep in their own end, Brooks broke free for his 90-yard score.
“That offensive line was moving people tonight,” Turner said. “They were having fun. They were physical, winning the line of scrimmage and Tanner was able to make the cuts he makes. When he gets an open spot, gets loose, he’s gone.”
Alexandria responded with a 14-play drive to the M-G 9-yard line, but Brady Gast’s fourth-down pass was incomplete with 8.2 seconds left, setting the stage for Brooks and the final play of the half.
The Argylls defense blanked the Tigers offense in the second half.
“(Alexandria) can score quickly, and they returned a kickoff on us,” Turner said. “We know with the athletes they have out there, they can score quickly. That’s what we talked about at halftime, that our defense was going to have to win the game, and they shut them out in the second half.”
Both teams will open the postseason at home with the Argylls hosting North Miami (4-5) in the first round of Class 1A Sectional 44 while the Tigers will battle CIC rival Elwood (0-9). Alex routed the Panthers 41-6 on Sept. 9 in Elwood.
The Madison-Grant coach knows little about the Warriors but looks forward to opening the postseason at home.
“We want to get off to a hot start, and it’s going to be easier to do at home,” Turner said. “There was a chance we were going to Fremont, and we didn’t want to do that. We get to stay here at home, not come in super early and hopefully get a win and keep moving on.”