FAIRMOUNT — Tanner Brooks wasn’t Madison-Grant’s homecoming king Friday night, but he crowned his Argylls rulers over the Elwood Panthers.
The junior halfback scored his team’s first 26 points — four touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the first half — and netted 238 yards in M-G’s 34-20 win.
M-G (3-4, 2-3 Central Indiana Conference) rolled to a 34-6 lead, but it had to weather a strong comeback attempt by the Panthers (0-6, 0-4 CIC).
Brooks in particular proved too much for Elwood, as he carried the ball 24 times, with nine of those netting 10 yards or more.
“We felt pretty good,” Brooks said. “We just kept going and going and going, and they couldn’t stop us in the first half.”
Maverick Miller filled in for the injured Seth Lugar and added 109 yards. The Argylls ended with 352 total yards on the ground.
“We know we run the ball well, and that’s what we do,” M-G coach Brady Turner said. “We had some kids step up today, and Tanner ran the ball hard and Maverick ran the ball hard.”
Brooks’ first score, from 2 yards out, was aided by a bad Elwood punt snap that gave the Argylls the ball at the Panthers’ 28-yard line.
On M-G’s next possession, Brooks had runs of 19, 17 and 12 yards, and he concluded the 78-yard drive with a sweep to the left side from nine yards out, just under three minutes into the second quarter.
After freshman Zander Gillespie made the first of his two interceptions, Brooks ran for 36 yards and two plays later scored from 31. His 2-point run made it 20-6 with 4:31 to go in the half.
Brooks got his 4-bagger on a 2-yard try 47 seconds before halftime.
Trey Vetor took it in from nine yards out on the Argylls’ first possession of the second half.
Elwood, outscored 134-6 in its first three games but having tallied 14 and 28 in its next two, continued its strong recent form, though down by 28.
Drake Jackson (who scored earlier) dashed 30 yards to set up a 1-yard TD keeper by quarterback Will Retherford.
Jackson got his second TD on a 27-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. He ended with 98 yards on 19 carries.
The Panthers late in the game drove deep in Argyll territory, but Gillespie halted that with a pick.
Retherford ran 20 times and gained 47 yards, and had 45 passing yards (he was 3-of-8).
M-G equaled its win total of last season, but Turner said it wasn’t totally ideal.
“Elwood has a lot of fight in them and they kept fighting, but we’ve got to learn how to play the entire game and not let these guys come back,” Turner said. “It got iffy there for a little bit, but our defense stepped up when they needed to and our offense controlled the ball.”
Both teams are at home next Friday, M-G against Frankton and Elwood opposite Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.