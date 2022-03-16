FAIRMOUNT — An oddly warm and sunny mid-March afternoon yielded a rare home track and field meet at this time of year for Madison-Grant as it welcomed the Eastern Comets to town for a season-opening dual meet.
And while the Argylls were without their state finalist sprinter, there was plenty of speed to spare for the home team.
Junior Tanner Brooks dominated the sprints on the boys side while freshman Aida Sites picked up the slack for senior Emma Ewer and did the same for the girls team as M-G swept Eastern, 100-31 in the boys meet and 70-54 in the girls meet.
Ewer strained a quad muscle during a preseason meet and could not compete for M-G. The state qualifier in the 200-meter dash is expected to return in time for the Madison County meet April 15.
But in her debut for the Argylls, Sites filled in nicely. She took the 100-meter dash in 13.95 seconds and the 200 in 30.56 for M-G and also ran the anchor leg of the winning 4x100 relay team that included Emma Kelich, Ayla Caldwell and Jersey Colburn. She was also runner-up to her senior teammate and regional qualifier Azmae Turner in the long jump.
It was a strong start to her Argylls career and brought a smile to the face of her coach.
“Aida is one of those kids who could be a lot like Emma,” M-G coach T.J. Herniak said. “She’s got the talent, and she’s running faster times than Emma was as a freshman. Sky’s the limit for her.”
Other winners for the girls team included Turner in the high jump, Cassidy Stephens with a sweep of the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and Abigail Brown in the 400-meter dash as she was able to hold off Turner at the finish line.
Brooks, meanwhile, earned four blue ribbons for the boys team, taking first in the 100-yard dash (11.26) and the 200-yard dash (22.80) and running the anchor legs for both the 4x100 — including Andrew Stanley, Clayton Hull and Zander Gillespie — and 4x400 — including Gillespie, Hull and Chad Harbert — relay teams. His 100 and 200 times both have him knocking on the door of the Argylls’ school record.
“He’s only a couple tenths off the 100 record and less than a half-second off the 200 record,” Herniak said. “We know what we’re going to get from Tanner. He’s a hard-working kid. He spends countless hours in the weight room getting more explosive and stronger.”
Brooks — who also stars at running back for the Argylls football team — credits that time in the weight room and his teammates who share that facility for his success.
“If you work hard in the weight room, it’s going to really show out here,” Brooks said. “I’ve got guys in there always cheering me on, helping motivate me and keeping me focused. It’s not just the weight room. It’s the guys in there that keep motivating me.”
Senior Gabe Wedmore — who blocks for Brooks on the football field — also had a strong meet with wins in the shot put (45-foot-8.5) and discus (130-11) with distances that exceeded his sectional throws a year ago.
“He’s really putting in a lot of work,” Herniak said. “I’m really happy with where he’s at and with the limited amount of reps we’ve had to be able to perform like this early in the season. That’s big.”
Other winners for the boys team included Kamryn Harris (400 and 800), Dylan Hofherr (1,600 and 3,200), Mavrick Griffin (300-meter hurdles) and Harbert (high jump). Harbert’s leap of 5-9 represented a new personal best.
According to personnel at M-G, Wednesday was the earliest home track meet at the school in history. Others had been scheduled, but weather canceled those.
“As long as I’ve been coaching here and when I was an athlete here, this is the first home track meet in March,” Herniak — in his sixth season — said.
The next meet for the Argylls will be April 3 at Daleville as part of a three-way competition that also includes Bluffton before they return home April 7 against Eastern Hancock.
